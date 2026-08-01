Vidya Vahini scheme: CM distributes bicycles to 3,000 students

Chief minister Rekha Gupta on Friday launched the Vidya Vahini scheme, under which around 140,000 Class 9 girl students in Delhi government schools will receive free bicycles in phases to improve access to education and reduce dropout rates.

Launching the scheme at a sports complex in East Vinod Nagar, Gupta distributed bicycles to more than 3,000 students. She also interacted with the girls, asking about their studies and future aspirations, and appreciated handmade paintings presented by them.

Union minister of state and Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra, education minister Ashish Sood, Patparganj MLA Ravinder Singh Negi, director of education and sports Nitin Jindal, along with teachers, parents and students, attended the event.

Calling the initiative a step towards women’s empowerment, Gupta said, “Vidya Vahini is a celebration of our collective commitment to empowering every daughter.” She said the scheme aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of women-led development and seeks to make education more accessible for girls.

Around 140,000 girl students studying in Delhi government schools will receive bicycles in phases, with the scheme continuing in the coming years. Officials said it is expected to improve attendance, reduce dropouts, ensure safer and more convenient travel to school, and ease transportation concerns for families.

“A bicycle is not just a means of transport; it is a symbol of freedom, dignity and self-reliance for our daughters,” Gupta said, urging students to pursue their studies with dedication while using the bicycles responsibly and following traffic rules.

Sood said the initiative reflects the government’s commitment to girls’ education and empowerment. “The education, safety and empowerment of girls are the Delhi Government’s highest priorities,” he said.

Sood said many girls struggle to continue their education after Class 9 because schools are located farther from their homes and commuting becomes difficult. He said the Vidya Vahini scheme aims to remove this barrier and encourage more girls to complete their education.