Jakob Butturff cause of death update: What happened to pro bowler who died at 32; fans mourn demise - ‘lost a good one’

Jakob Butturff, the professional bowler, died at the age of 32 and tributes poured in from fans and members of the community. He died on July 31, Friday. Jakob Butturff died at the age of 32 and the bowling world is mourning his loss. (X/@PBATour)

“Jakob was one of the most unique players in PBA history. Fans marveled at his delivery, as he rode a wave of strikes into becoming a top player in the sport, capable of winning at any time, in any event. Jakob was kind, he was respectful, and he was a champion. He will never be forgotten. Our hearts are with all Butters touched on his one-of-a-kind journey,” PBA commissioner Tom Clark said in a statement.

H5G BRANDS, an apparel line, wrote "Today, we are all Jakob fans.

The bowling community has lost one of its own far too soon. Jakob’s talent, passion, and impact on our sport will never be forgotten.

From everyone at H5G Brands, we extend our deepest condolences to Jakob Butturff’s family, friends, teammates, sponsors, and everyone whose lives he touched. Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this incredibly difficult time.

Rest easy, Jakob. Your legacy will live on in the sport you loved and in the countless lives you inspired.

Rest in Peace, Jakob Butturff. 1994–2026."

Professional bowler Tom Hess also posted a message saying “A very sad day in our sport. RIP Jakob. Gone far too soon!!”.