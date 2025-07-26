Ghislaine Maxwell limited immunity row: What Trump's order means for Epstein files

Ghislaine Maxwell was granted ‘limited immunity’ at her meetings with the Department of Justice, ABC News reported on Friday, citing sources. The publication added that the Jeffrey Epstein accomplice was questioned for about nine hours over two days. The immunity allowed Maxwell to freely answer Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche's questions. Her answers will not be used against her in the future, the report stated. Ghislaine Maxwell was interviewed by the DOJ for over nine hours(AFP)

The proffer immunity is usually given to individuals prosecutors are seeking to cooperate with in a criminal case. Maxwell, who dated Epstein, has been convicted and sentenced for sex trafficking underage girls.

“There have been no asks and no promises,” Maxwell's attorney, David Markus, told ABC News. He further added that she was asked about ‘maybe 100 different people’ during the interview and she answered every one of them.

"She didn't hold anything back," Markus said.

Epstein files controversy

This comes as Trump and Pam Bondi-led DOJ are facing backlash over the non-release of the infamous Jeffrey Epstein files. The administration previously said that there is no more evidence to be released.

Trump’s order and its scope

Trump’s executive order, signed July 24, directs the DOJ to facilitate state and local access to Epstein-related materials, including grand jury testimony, amid House Oversight Committee pressure.

The order might unlock new details on Epstein’s operations, with Maxwell’s testimony potentially implicating others, as suggested by her lawyer.

Trump is looking to move past the Epstein scandal, which has seen him on rare unsure footing over claims his administration mishandled a review of the notorious case.

On Friday, Trump again sought to put distance between himself and Epstein, the disgraced financier who died in jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

"I have nothing to do with the guy," Trump, whose past friendship with Epstein has received much media attention this week, told reporters ahead of a visit to Scotland.

(With AFP inputs)