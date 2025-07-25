After Trump, WSJ releases Bill Clinton's ‘letters’ to Jeffrey Epstein

In a bombshell news report, The Wall Street Journal on Friday published details of a birthday album compiled for Jeffrey Epstein’s 50th birthday in 2003. The album allegedly includes a letter from former US President Bill Clinton. Epstein’s former girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell was keen for Bill Clinton and other boldface names to submit letters for the special gift, the report claimed. (WSJ)

The letter, written in Clinton’s unmistakable handwriting, is part of a leather-bound volume orchestrated by Epstein’s former girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell and carried several personal messages from dozens of Epstein’s elite connections.

The former president was among around five dozen people, including Donald Trump, Wall Street billionaire Leon Black, fashion designer Vera Wang and media owner Mort Zuckerman, who ended up with letters in the 2003 book, according to documents reviewed by The Wall Street Journal.

Bill Clinton's alleged letter praised Epstein's ‘childlike’ curiosity

Clinton’s birthday letter is said to praise Epstein’s “childlike” curiosity and long-standing friendships.

The former US President took four trips on Epstein’s private jet and once visited his Manhattan townhouse, each time with his Secret Service team and for reasons related to the Clinton Foundation’s work, Clinton’s spokesman said in 2019.

Clinton was also photographed with Epstein and Maxwell at a White House event in 1993 and socialised with Epstein in the early 2000s.

At his Manhattan townhouse, Epstein hung a painting that depicted Clinton wearing a blue dress and red heels, according to people who saw it, The WSJ reported.

Trump's alleged 'letters'

The album in question also includes a controversial letter allegedly from President Donald Trump, featuring a crude sketch and a sexually suggestive message. Trump, however, has denied writing the note.

Trump, who also socialised with Epstein in the 1990s and 2000s, said in 2019, when Epstein was arrested, that he hadn’t talked to him for about 15 years.

On July 17, the Journal published an article about the letter with Trump’s signature. In response, the President filed a $10 billion defamation lawsuit against The Wall Street Journal, its parent company, and several individuals involved in the report.

Jeffrey Epstein, the disgraced financier and notorious paedophile, died in jail in 2019 after he was arrested on federal sex-trafficking charges. Maxwell was found guilty in 2021 of helping Epstein’s sex trafficking and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.