‘Musk was right’: Trump's latest Epstein files link has MAGA concerned; Tesla chief's old tweet resurfaces

Elon Musk's old tweet about President Donald Trump's Jeffrey Epstein link has resurfaced amid the latest revelation about the 79-year-old's name appearing in the infamous files. CNN and The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday cited sources to report that Attorney General Pam Bondi had briefed the president in May on the Justice Department's review of the files, telling him that his name appeared in them. Tesla and SpaceX's CEO Elon Musk attends the first plenary session on of the AI Safety Summit(AP)

As per the CNN report, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche was also in a ‘routine briefing’ that covered the scope of the DOJ's findings. Trump's name appeared in the infamous files, the White House was informed.

“The White House is not surprised by this – Trump’s name was present in the binders that Bondi produced and handed out,” a White House official told the publication. “The White House does not view this as groundbreaking or new or surprising at all."

Officials added that there is no evidence of the president's wrongdoing. This comes days after WSJ reported about alleged birthday letters Trump wrote to Epstein on the convicted sex financier and pedophile's 50th birthday in 2003.

“The fact is that the President kicked him out of his club for being a creep,” White House communications director Steven Cheung said at the time. "This is nothing more than a continuation of the fake news stories concocted by the Democrats and the liberal media, just like the Obama Russiagate scandal, which President Trump was right about.”

‘Musk was right’

Now, several influencers, including noted MAGA supporters, are bringing up Elon Musk's old tweet about Trump appearing in the Epstein files.

Weeks ago, as he was feuding with President Trump over the Big Beautiful Bill, Musk tweeted: “Time to drop the really big bomb: @realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!”

The Tesla CEO, however, deleted his post days after making explosive claims.

Elon Musk recently defended Trump after the WSJ report about the birthday letter was out. “It really doesn’t sound like something Trump would say tbh," he said.