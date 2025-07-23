Jeffrey Epstein attended Trump's wedding to Marla Maples; went to Victoria's Secret show together

In another twist to the Jeffrey Epstein saga, CNN on Tuesday released exclusive photos showing Jeffrey Epstein attending Donald Trump's 1993 wedding to Marla Maples. Additionally, footage of Trump and Epstein chatting at a Victoria's Secret fashion event in 1999 was also released. US President Donald Trump at the Oval Office on July 22, 2025. (REUTERS/Kent Nishimura)(REUTERS)

Coming on the heels of a report by the Wall Street Journal, which quoted a letter by Epstein's friend to the convicted sex criminal on his 50th birthday, it adds further fuel to claims that Trump and Epstein's links ran deep. As CNN reported, the fact that Epstein attended Trump's 1993 wedding with Marla Maples was not widely known.

Additionally, the footage from Victoria's Secret fashion event, where Trump and Epstein can be seen chatting, was found by CNN while scanning archival footage of Trump in various public events through the 1990s.

Here are the photos of Epstein from Trump's wedding:

Here's the video of Trump and Epstein chatting at the 1999 Victoria's Secret fashion show:

The Jeffrey Epstein case shot back to global headlines after the US Department of Justice released a memo on July 6 saying that no further information on the Epstein probe will be made public. It also denied the existence of Epstein's infamous "black book," which allegedly contained a list of Epstein's clients.

However, the handling of the Epstein files by the Trump administration, especially by Attorney General Pam Bondi, has sparked severe backlash. Leading the charge against Bondi has been supporters of President Trump's MAGA movement.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump has dismissed the CNN report, calling it “fake news.”

Did Trump ban Jeffrey Epstein from Mar-a-Lago?

A widely circulated claim states that despite the previous association between President Trump and Jeffrey Epstein, the former had the latter banned from his Florida home, Mar-a-Lago, sometime around 2004.

The claim is based on court records, as Bradley Edwards, an attorney who represented multiple victims of Jeffrey Epstein, confirmed the ban. The alleged reason behind the ban was Epstein's inappropriate advances to the daughter of a Mar-a-Lago member.

However, it is important to note that there are no formal records of the ban. Neither Trump nor Mar-a-Lago ever put out a written word when the ban was supposedly put into effect.