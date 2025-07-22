Trump again ditches Jeffrey Epstein question, tells reporter to ‘stop talking about nonsense’ amid ‘witch hunt’

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday made reference to the Jeffrey Epstein case, primarily to suggest that the American public and media should concentrate on accusations of corruption against Democratic opponents rather than the Epstein files. U.S. President Donald Trump and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., meet in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., July 22, 2025. REUTERS/Kent Nishimura(REUTERS)

“You ought to take a look at that, and stop talking about nonsense,” Trump tells a reporter, after calling the Epstein list issue as a “witch hunt”, “ridiculous” and “a distraction.”

US Department of Justice to speak with Ghislaine Maxwell

His remarks come as Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche confirmed that the Department of Justice is getting ready to speak with Epstein's longtime aide Ghislaine Maxwell, who is presently serving a 20-year jail sentence. “If Ghislaine Maxwell has information about anyone who has committed crimes against victims, the FBI and the DOJ will hear what she has to say,” Blanche said, adding that prosecutors have connected with her attorneys “to determine whether she would be willing to speak with the government.”

David Oscar Marcus, Ghislaine Maxwell's lawyer, attested to the conversations, stating, “Ghislaine will always testify truthfully.” He said that they appreciate Trump's dedication to finding the truth in this case.

Trump blasts media over Epstein list

Trump reserved some of his most scathing remarks for the media, accusing publications like the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) and New York Times of “publishing hoaxes” and “witch hunts.” He is presently suing the WSJ and its parent firm News Corp for slander following an article that featured details regarding Epstein’s alleged connections to him.

“This is all a distraction. All of it. They’re scared because they know what’s coming. They know we’re going to win and they’re panicking,” he stated.

Trump asked about Justice Department's plans to meet Maxwell

On being asked about Justice Department's plans to meet Maxwell, Trump surprisingly said, “I don't know anything about it. I think it's something that sounded appropriate to do.”

“I don't really follow that too much, it's sort of a witch hunt,” he added.

This was not the first time that Trump has blasted media over questions surrounding Epstein.