Kristin Cabot, husband Andrew took massive loan for luxury New Hampshire property; How much was it?

Kristin Cabot, Astronomer's head of human resources, was caught hugging its ex-CEO Andy Byron in the Coldplay kiss cam, sparking calls for their resignation over the alleged affair. Both Cabot and Byron are married to two different individuals. A new report now reveals that the HR took a $2.2m million mortgage on a property with her affluent husband. Kristin Cabot and Andy Byron are married to two different individuals.(X)

Their jaw-dropping Coldplay video went viral as the pair tried to hide their faces. During the concert, their reaction made Coldplay singer Chris Martin quip that they were either “having an affair or just very shy.” The internet detectives soon discovered that they were Byron and Cabot.

As a result, Byron resigned from his role as Astronomer CEO, which he has held since July 2023. Additionally, it has come to light that his purported "mistress" Cabot, is wed to the sixth-generation heir to the Privateer Rum fortune. They together obtained a mortgage in March for a $2.2 million dwelling on the New Hampshire coast.

Also Read: Where is Megan Kerrigan? Neighbors give inside details amid ‘disgusting’ Andy Byron's ‘Coldplay’ Gate scandal

Kristin Cabot, husband obtained loan from Morgan Stanley

According to The US Sun, they obtained a loan from Morgan Stanley, and both of their names are on the mortgage. Should the couple decide to part ways, this could make matters even more complicated. Selling or having one of them refinance and take over the mortgage are two possible options.

The beachfront property with four bedrooms is a “gem” that has to be brought back to its previous splendor. The couple owns this house in Rye as their second residence, as per information available online.

Who is Andrew Cabot?

Andrew Cabot's bio says his ancestor “the original Andrew Cabot,” was a “merchant, rum distiller, and successful American privateer during the American Revolution.”

The family is said to have made their wealth in "carbon black," a soot used in automobile tires, but their empire also included rum, chemicals, and gas, among other industries.