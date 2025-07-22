Where is Megan Kerrigan? Neighbors give inside details amid ‘disgusting’ Andy Byron's ‘Coldplay’ Gate scandal

Megan Kerrigan, the wife of former Astronomer CEO Andy Byron, is hiding out in her family's $2.4 million Maine estate after the Coldplay kiss-cam revealed an alleged affair between Byron and Kristin Cabot, the head of HR for his company. Megan Kerrigan dropped Byron from her social media name after the Coldplay kiss cam scandal(X/@CentennialMan)

The video featured Byron and Cabot cuddling on the big screen before giving a shocking reaction and attempting to hide themselves. After the video went viral on social media, rumors of their relationship and suspected infidelity began to circulate.

Shortly after the video from the Coldplay concert started making the rounds, Kerrigan discreetly deleted married surname from her Facebook site. However, she made no public statement. Later, she also deactivated her Instagram and Facebook accounts.

Meanwhile, several netizens expressed their support and love for Kerrigan, with one writing on X: “She dropped his name and went silent. That said everything. What a class act. Go Megan.”

Following the ColdplayGate scandal, Andy Byron stepped down from his post as Astronomer’s CEO, while Cabot has been sent on leave.

Also Read: Oasis' Liam Gallagher mocks Coldplay's viral Andy Byron moment with message for cheaters: 'Don't worry, we won't…'

Expert explains why Cabot is still regarded as Astronomer's HR director

Cabot was placed on leave following the scandal, but she is still regarded as the company's HR director or chief people officer. Speaking about the matter, legal experts explained to the New York Post that firing a worker is not that easy despite “ugly” headlines. “It requires paperwork and discussions before dropping the axe.”

“In a real-world big company, you can’t just fire someone because the headlines are ugly. If HR greenlit what happened with Coldplay, and there is a supporting paper trail, heads will likely roll. It just might take a few more days before the axe drops.”

Where is Megan Kerrigan? Her neigbours speak out amid cheating scandal

Megan Kerrigan is reportedly residing with her elder sister Maura and other family members at the four-bedroom, four-bathroom family house. Several family members visited her at the property over the weekend, according to neighbors who spoke to the Daily Mail. “Everyone has seen it, but the family doesn't want to talk about it,” a local told the outlet, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Expressing sympathy for Kerrigan and her kids, others in the neighborhood called Andy Byron's behavior “disgusting”.

“They deserve privacy,” another neighbor told the publication.