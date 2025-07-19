5 facts about Megan Kerrigan Byron, wife of Astronomer CEO Andy Byron

An unexpected incident went viral on social media on July 17 after Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR chief Kristin Cabot was seen together on a kiss cam at a Coldplay concert. As the video went viral on social media, a spotlight was put on Andy Byron’s wife Megan Kerrigan. While Megan has maintained a low profile on social media, here are 5 facts about her. Both Megan and Andy are aged 50 and stay in Northborough, Massachusetts. (X and Facebook)

Works in education sector

Megan works in the education sector. According to OneIndia, she is the associate director of the lower school and hope graham program admissions at Bancroft School in Massachusetts. Kerrigan has not been as active on social media and has not yet released an official statement about the incident.

Married to Andy Byron

She is married to the chief executive officer of Astronomer, Andy Byron. Byron has been associated with the company since 2023 according to his LinkedIn profile. Before this Andy was associated with the company, Lacework, first as a President and then as advisor.

Megan has two children with Andy

Both Megan Kerrigan and Andy are aged 50 and stay in Northborough, Massachusetts. The couple has two children together, and much like Megan they have stayed out of the media spotlight.

Speculations about removal of last name

Earlier there were speculation that Megan removed her last name ‘Byron’ from her social media account. Many social media users claimed that she quietly removed “Byron” from her profile. However Hindustan Times could not independently verify the fact.

Kiss cam incident

During the Cold Play concert, the band featured a kiss cam that showed Byron with his arm around colleague Kristin Cabot. Kristin Cabot who joined the company in 2024, is the Chief People Officer at Astronomer. In the now-viral clip, Byron can be seen quickly ducking and hiding as soon as the camera pans towards them. Cabot, on the other hand, hid her face in her hands and turned away.

After the incident, Astronomer issued a statement, saying that it is ‘committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding’. The organisation also clarified that both Byron and Cabot have not been fired and that the Board of Directors has started a formal investigation.