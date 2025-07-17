Did Andy Byron's wife Megan Kerrigan drop last name, delete Facebook profile amid kiss cam scandal? What we know

An unexpected moment at Coldplay’s recent Boston concert swept Astronomer CEO Andy Byron into a wave of online scrutiny. During the band’s signature “kiss cam,” Byron was shown with his arm around colleague Kristin Cabot. Frontman Chris Martin quipped, “Oh look at these two,” unintentionally igniting a flurry of rumors. Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR chief Kristin Cabot's alleged affair exposed at Coldplay concert(X)

In the now-viral clip, Byron quickly ducks as soon as the camera pans at them and hides his face. Cabot, on the other hand, buried her face in her hands and turned away. As the audience chuckled, Martin added fuel to the fire and joked, “Either they're having an affair, or they're very shy.” What was meant as a lighthearted moment became fodder for massive speculation, drawing millions of views and thrusting Byron’s private life into the spotlight.

Megan Kerrigan drops 'Byron' name?

Through all the noise, Byron’s wife, Megan Kerrigan Byron, has remained silent. She quietly removed “Byron” from her social media profiles, an X user who goes by @anuibi claimed. HT.com could not independently verify the fact. Megan has maintained a low public profile throughout her marriage to Andy.

Who Is Megan Kerrigan Byron?

Megan works in the education sector; she’s the Associate Director of Lower School and Hope Graham Program Admissions at Bancroft School in Massachusetts. Kerrigan has been low profile on social media, but the controversy has put her in the spotlight.

Kristin Cabot is the Chief People Officer at Astronomer and joined the company in 2024. As per her LinkedIn profile, before this current role, she held HR positions at tech firms like Proofpoint, ObserveIT, and Neo4j. Despite her visible position in the viral moment, Cabot has not commented publicly.

