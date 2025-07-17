Chris Martin accidentally exposes tech giant CEO's affair with company's HR head, internet reacts

Chris Martin, the lead singer of Coldplay, brought about an unexpected twist to the concert when he turned the ‘kiss cam’ towards a tech giant CEO and the company's HR head. Chris reacted to the moment, saying, “Oh look at these two”.(AFP)

During the concert at Gilette Stadium in Boston, Massachusetts, Martin was using the ‘kiss cam’ to interact with the audience. During the activity, the camera suddenly went on Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and the company's HR head Kristin Cabot.

Byron had his arms wrapped around Cabot, and Chris reacted to the moment, saying, “Oh look at these two”.

However, the couple was seen hiding a second later, with Byron diving behind the barrier out of the view of the camera, and Cabot hiding her face with her hands.

Following this, the whole crowd erupted in laughter, with Chris saying, “Oh what... either they're having an affair or they're very shy."

The footage from Wednesday night went viral on social media, mainly X and Tik Tok, with users calling out Byron, who is reportedly married.

“Sorry for the wife but glad they're being exposed and embarrassed,” a user commented.

Byron has been the CEO of Astronomer, a software development company, for nearly two years. Meanwhile, Cabot is the Chief People Officer of the same firm.

Both have not yet commented on the video or the allegations of cheating being levelled by users on social media.