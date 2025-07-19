Why internet thinks Andy Byron's wife Megan Kerrigan is divorcing him amid Coldplay ‘kiss cam’ scandal

The personal life of Andy Byron, the CEO of tech start-up Astronomer, made headlines Thursday after Byron was captured on the 'kiss cam' at Coldplay's Boston concert in a seemingly compromising position with the company's HR head, Kristin Cabot. Andy Byron was caught with Astronomer's HR chief, Kristin Cabot, in a Coldplay kiss cam video.(X and Linkedin)

Despite no admission from either of them, almost everyone, including Coldplay lead Chris Martin when he first saw the video from the stage, thought they were "having an affair." What has fueled speculations further is that Byron's wife, Megan Kerrigan Byron, removed her husband's last name 'Byron' from her Facebook profile name, shortly after the 'scandal' hit the internet.

As is perhaps expected, it has sparked speculation that Andy and Megan Kerrigan Byron are heading towards a divorce. So much so, that betting platforms that allow people to bet on outcomes of various events have started parlays on Andy Byron's possible divorce.

The platform Polymarket is running a parlay on the potential divorce of Andy Byron and Megan Kerrigan. As of this writing, the odds are at 24% for a divorce to take place. Meanwhile, Kalshi predicts with a 45% chance that Byron will be sacked by the company over the 'scandal.'

Odds on Polymarket regarding Andy Byron and Megan Kerrigan's divorce.(Screenshot/Polymarket )

Also read: 'Alyssa Stoddard was not there...': Astronomer clarifies after Andy Byron's Coldplay ‘kiss cam’ scandal

Astronomer Release Statement

On Friday, Astronomer released a statement on their LinkedIn page addressing the Coldplay ‘kiss cam’ scandal, a day after the company shot to unwanted viral fame. In the statement, they stated that an internal investigation into the incident is on, and also clarified that no other Astronomer employee was seen in the video.

"Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding," the statement read. "Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability.

"The Board of Directors has initiated a formal investigation into this matter and we will have additional details to share very shortly," the company stated. Alyssa Stoddard was not at the event and no other employees were in the video. Andy Byron has not put out any statement, reports saying otherwise are all incorrect."