'Alyssa Stoddard was not there...': Astronomer clarifies after Andy Byron's Coldplay ‘kiss cam’ scandal

Astronomer has issued a statement on CEO Andy Byron and Human Resources head Kristine Cabot's 'kiss cam' scandal at rock band Coldplay's Boston concert on Thursday. The statement, issued on behalf of the Board of Directors of the company, clarified that one of their employees, Alyssa Stoddard, was misidentified as being at the concert from the viral ‘kiss cam’ footage. The viral woman misidentified on social media as Alyssa Stoddard (L) and Alyssa Stoddard (R), as seen on her LinkedIn profile. (X and LinkedIn)

Stoddard, a senior employee on Astronomer's Human Resources team, went viral alongside the couple after internet sleuths claimed that the woman, seen in the viral 'kiss cam' video alongside Byron and Cabot, was her. Denying those claims, Astronomer clarified that no other employee, apart from Byron and Cabot, was in Coldplay video.

"Alyssa Stoddard was not at the event and no other employees were in the video," the statement said. "The Board of Directors has initiated a formal investigation into this matter and we will have additional details to share very shortly," they added.

Byron, the CEO of Astronomer, and Cabot, the head of the company's HR team, were caught in an embrace by the 'kiss cam' at Coldplay's concert in Boston, Massachusetts, on July 17. As soon as the camera focused on them, the duo seemingly became awkward and turned away from the camera, sparking a reaction from Coldplay's lead singer, Chris Martin. “Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy,” Martin said at the concert.

Grace Springer, one of the concertgoers, posted the clip on social media. And thanks to internet sleuths, it became viral instantly, propelling Byron, Cabot, and the company, Astronomer, into global headlines as a 'scandal'.

Soon enough, internet sleuths dug out more on Andy Byron and Kristine Cabot. What they discovered, further fueled speculation that the two Astronomer employees has been having an affair. They found that Andy Byron was married to Megan Kerrigan Byron, while Kristine Cabot had divorced a few months back. To further add to the speculation around a possible affair, Megan Kerrigan Byron dropped her last name from her Facebook account.

Notably, neither Byron nor Cabot has released a statement on the controversy. There is also no confirmation that they were "having an affair," contrary to what Chris Martin said, and almost all of the internet has been speculating since.