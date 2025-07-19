Andy Byron, Kristin Cabot to be fired? Astronomer addresses Coldplay ‘kiss cam’ scandal

Hours after the Coldplay ‘kiss cam’ row involving Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR chief Kristin Cabot broke, the company issued a statement. The data workflow organization clarified that the two leaders have not been fired. The Board of Directors has initiated a formal investigation. Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR head Kristin Cabot at a Coldplay concert. (Screengrab (X))

“Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding. Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability.The Board of Directors has initiated a formal investigation into this matter and we will have additional details to share very shortly,” the company said in a post on LinkedIn.

Astronomer further clarified that Alyssa Stoddard, who was speculated as the woman next to Byron and Cabot, was not at the concert. The CEO has not issued a statement.

“Alyssa Stoddard was not at the event and no other employees were in the video. Andy Byron has not put out any statement, reports saying otherwise are all incorrect.”

The official remarks come after Astronomer told TMZ that the social media statement posted on behalf of Byron was fake.

The viral ‘statement’ read: “You deserve better from me as a partner, as a father, and as a leader.” The note continued with sentiments of regret, accountability, and a plea for privacy. He even took a swipe at the media spectacle, saying what should’ve been a private mistake turned into a public circus. The kicker? A closing line borrowed from Coldplay’s lyrics: “Lights will guide you home, and ignite your bones, and I will try to fix you.”

The scandal broke out after Byron and Cabot were caught embracing at the Coldplay concert at Gillette Stadium near Boston on Wednesday. A viral video showed the two ducking down and hiding their faces as they were shown on the ‘kiss cam’.