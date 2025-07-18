How Chris Martin accidentally broke the internet: All about Andy Byron, Kristin Cabot ‘kiss cam’ scandal

Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR chief Kristin Cabot became overnight media sensations after they were spotted cuddling at a Coldplay concert. The duo's awkward reactions after being featured on the ‘kiss cam’ sparked cheating rumours on social media. Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot react to being spotted on the ‘kiss cam’ at a Coldplay concert. (Screengrab)

What actually happened?

During the concert at Gillette Stadium in Boston, Coldplay used a ‘kiss cam’ to interact with the audience. At one point, the camera zoomed in on Andy Byron cuddling with the HR chief of the $1.3 billion tech firm.

“Oh, look at these two,” the band’s lead singer, Chris Martin, exclaimed when they appeared on the big screen. However, how the duo reacted made the singer say, “Oh, what... either they're having an affair or they're very shy.”

Byron instantly ducked, hiding away from the frame. Cabot covered her face with her hands before turning her back to the camera. Expectedly, the moment went insanely viral and broke the internet.

Who are Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot?

Andy Byron has been the CEO and director of Astronomer since 2023. Before joining the present company, he worked at various other tech firms. According to reports, his former employees labelled him a "toxic boss."

Kristin Cabot joined Astronomer as the Chief People Officer in 2024. In a post after her joining, she praised Byron and the company’s leadership team.

At the time of hiring, Byron praised Cabot as exceptional in a press release. “Kristin's exceptional leadership and deep expertise in talent management... make her a perfect fit for Astronomer.”

'Kiss cam' moment that broke the internet:

Who is Andy Byron's wife Megan Kerrigan?

Andy Byron is married to Megan Kerrigan Byron. She has maintained a low profile throughout her marriage and kept her children away from the limelight.

Andy Byron’s wife drops her last name?

An X user claimed that amid the cheating rumours, she quietly removed her last name from Facebook. The individual claimed her previous name was “Kerrigan Byron” on the social media platform, but later she changed it to “Kerrigan.”

Who is Kristin Cabot married to?

Amid the buzz about the duo, many showed curiosity about Cabot’s husband. According to Massachusetts court records, as reported by the New York Post, Kristin Cabot divorced her husband, Kenneth Thornby, in 2022 after filing for divorce in 2018.

Aftermath of the ‘kiss cam scandal’

Also dubbed ‘Coldplaygate,’ social media is flooded with posts, speculations, and claims about the duo. A few, including Elon Musk, reacted to the whole situation using humour.

Elon Musk reacts to Andy Byron-Kristin Cabot saga:

While reacting to a post about Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot, Elon Musk shared a reaction with a laughing out loud emoticon.

Astronomer co-founder distances himself from scandal:

Though Astronomer has not issued a statement about the incident, the company’s co-founder and former CEO, Ry Walker, who is no longer associated with the tech firm, shared a tweet distancing himself from the “ColdplayGate” controversy.

“For those asking - I’m no longer involved in @astronomerio - yes I was co-founder and early CEO - not on the team or board since 2022, and have no information on ColdplayGate,” he tweeted.

What we know so far

There is no official confirmation about a relationship between Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot, other than the one they share professionally. Byron and Cabot are yet to address the controversy.