Kristin Cabot bragged she ‘wins the trust of CEOs’. Old remark viral amid Coldplay ‘kiss cam’ row

Astronomer HR chief Kristin Cabot, who was spotted hugging the company’s CEO Andy Byron, once bragged that she ‘wins the trust of CEOs,’ reported the New York Post. A video of the two took social media by storm when they quickly hid their faces after a kiss cam during a Coldplay concert focused on the duo. Astronomer HR chief Kristin Cabot who was spotted cuddling with company's CEO Andy Byron at a Coldplay concert. (LinkedIn)

“I lead by example and win trust with employees of all levels, from CEOs to managers to assistants,” she once wrote on LinkedIn.

In another post, shared about seven months ago, she mentioned Byron. “I have been energized in my conversations with Andy Byron and the Astronomer leadership team about the opportunities that exist here, including aiding our employees’ career development,” she had written.

“I prefer to think of my role as people strategy versus traditional human resources, as the real magic happens when you align the people strategy with the business strategy,” she continued.

In a statement, Byron also praised the company's newest hire: "She is a proven leader at multiple growth-stage companies, and her passion for fostering diverse, collaborative workplaces makes her a perfect fit for Astronomer."

What is ‘Coldplaygate’?

The Andy Byron-Kristin Cabot saga is being dubbed as ‘Coldplaygate.’ Speculations of an affair between the two took over social media after their ‘Kiss Cam’ moment went viral.

In a now-viral video, the two were spotted cuddling during a Coldplay concert. The moment the camera focused on them, Byron ducked away from the frame. Cabot quickly hid her face with her hands and turned her back to the camera.

Their reactions cracked the band’s lead singer, Chris Martin, who remarked, “Oh, what … either they’re having an affair or they’re very shy.”