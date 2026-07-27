UTT Season 7: U Mumba beat Dempo Goa Challengers 8-5 to clinch title

U Mumba TT produced a stirring comeback to end Dempo Goa Challengers' unbeaten run and successfully defend their Ultimate Table Tennis Season 7 title with an 8-5 victory in a gripping final on Sunday. The triumph saw U Mumba draw level with Goa as the competition's most successful franchise, with two titles each. (Butterfly UTT)

Trailing 4-2 after the opening two matches, the defending champions mounted a spectacular fightback.

Captain Manush Shah and Anna Hursey sparked the turnaround with a commanding mixed doubles win before Manush registered a crucial victory over Alvaro Robles.

Anusha Kutumbale then held her nerve in a dramatic decider against Syndrela Das to seal the title, handing Goa their first and only defeat of the season.

The triumph saw U Mumba draw level with Goa as the competition's most successful franchise, with two titles each.

UTT Season 7 featured 42 players from around the world, including 14 Olympians.

The summit clash opened with Indian star Abhinandh PB defeating Lilian Bardet 2-1, winning the opening two games. Bernadette Szocs then rallied from a game down against Anna Hursey to extend Goa's advantage to 4-2.

U Mumba fought back in mixed doubles. Manush and Hursey stretched their winning streak as a pair to six matches, sweeping Robles and Syndrela Das in straight games to swing the momentum.

The defending champions carried that confidence into the men's singles, where Manush recovered after dropping the opening game to Robles, edging a tense second game 11-10 before closing out the decider 11-5 to hand U Mumba a crucial 7-5 lead.

Then, facing Syndrela, Anusha showed composure under pressure.

Syndrela erased a 5-9 deficit to level at 10-10, but Anusha held her nerve to clinch the decisive point 11-10, sparking jubilant celebrations.

Result: U Mumba TT bt Dempo Goa Challengers 8-5 -- Lilian Bardet lost to Abhinandh PB 1-2 (7-11, 9-11, 11-6); Anna Hursey lost to Bernadette Szocs 1-2 (11-5, 7-11, 7-11); Manush Shah/Anna Hursey bt Alvaro Robles/Syndrela Das 3-0 (11-8, 11-7, 11-9); Manush Shah bt Alvaro Robles 2-1 (6-11, 11-10, 11-5); Anusha Kutumbale bt. Syndrela Das 1-0 (11-10).