Chris Martin sparks meme fest over ‘exposing’ CEO's alleged affair at Coldplay concert

The internet has gone into overdrive with memes and jokes after Coldplay frontman Chris Martin accidentally exposed a CEO having an alleged affair with his head of HR at the British band's concert, live in front of thousands. Andy Byron was caught with Astronomer's HR chief in a Coldplay kiss cam video(X and Linkedin)

Martin unintentionally spotlighted a man and a woman embracing each other at the concert. As soon as the camera turned to them, the woman covered her face and turned around, and the man ducked to avoid being seen. The frantic manner in which the couple hid made Martin joke that they were either "very shy or having an affair."

It turns out the singer was reportedly right. The man was identified as Astronomer CEO Andy Byron, who is married and has two children, while the woman was identified as his HR chief, Kristin Cabot.

The video of their awkward attempt at hiding their identity quickly went viral, and the internet was soon flooded with memes, poking fun at the ridiculous manner in which the two were outed in public.

Many users were shocked to see the two coworkers getting cozy in public without any fear of being caught: "Taking the side chick to a Coldplay concert and getting exposed for it by the band itself and it going viral is so funny sorry," said one user.

"The internet found out he’s married and she knows. Imagine being caught having an affair by Coldplay, said another.

Others blamed the two for reacting in a bizarre manner when the camera pointed at them.

"Man all you had to do was no-sell it. If you hadn't gone down like you'd been shot, nobody would've ever known. What, you think your spouses are sat at home watching Coldplay jumbotron footage? You've absolutely played yourselves," said one of them.

In the aftermath of the controversy that many are calling ColdplayGate, Byron's wife Megan Kerrigan Byron, an educator in New York, has dropped her last name from her social media accounts. The couple share two children.