Friday, Jul 18, 2025
Elon Musk reacts to Astronomer CEO Andy Byron, Kristin Cabot scandal at Coldplay

ByTrisha Sengupta
Updated on: Jul 18, 2025 07:16 am IST

Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and the company’s HR chief, Kristin Cabot, were spotted cuddling at a Coldplay concert.

Elon Musk has reacted to a tweet about Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot. The duo went viral after they were spotted cuddling at a Coldplay concert. The playful moment between the two high-profile executives, Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and the company’s HR chief, Kristin Cabot, has since taken over social media.

Elon Musk reacted to the Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot ‘Coldplaygate’ saga with an emoticon. (File Photo)
Since the Andy Byron-Kristin Cabot saga, which is now dubbed “Coldplaygate,” social media has been flooded with posts about the two, including tweets with fake claims. One such morphed statement, linked to the $1.3 billion tech firm Astronomer, was posted on X.

Also Read: Kristin Cabot bragged she ‘wins the trust of CEOs’. Old remark viral amid Coldplay ‘kiss cam’ row

Elon Musk reacted to the tweet using a laughing out loud emoticon.

Also Read: Astronomer founder takes a dig at Andy Byron, distances himself from ‘ColdplayGate’

Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot are yet to issue an official statement about the scandal that has sparked cheating rumours on social media.

Elon Musk reacts to Astronomer CEO Andy Byron, Kristin Cabot scandal at Coldplay
