Did Andy Byron's Astronomer fire employee who bought Coldplay tickets for him?

Coldplay’s Boston concert quickly turned into a fiasco, spiraling from a night of music into a full-blown cheating scandal. Astronomer CEO Andy Byron was caught with his arms draped around his HR Chief Kristin Cabot. Both of them are married to someone else. Amid the cheating scandal, a man claimed that he was fired from Astronomer for purchasing tickets to the Coldplay concert for Byron. Coldplay's concert turned into a scandal after Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR chief Kristin Cabot were caught on the kiss cam.(Source: X)

Man claims he was fired from Astronomer after Byron's cheating scandal

As a clip from the show blew up on social media, various statements began to float on the internet. Some are true, others fake, and among these, a man named Alex Cohen claimed that he was fired from Astronomer for booking the tickets to the concert for Byron and Cabot, where they were accidentally outed by Chris Martin.

In a post on X, Cohen wrote, “I was fired from Astronomer today. I ran our company’s events team.” He continued, “Turns out our CEO and Head of HR were having an affair and got caught at the Coldplay concert that I bought the company tickets to. They blamed me for getting caught and fired me on the spot.” Cohen added, “Taking some time to reflect and will start looking for jobs soon!” as reported by The Sun.

The post quickly caught the attention of netizens, but they were quick enough to figure out that the post is fake. Cohen turned out to be the co-founder of a healthcare startup called HelloPatient. According to his LinkedIn profile, he has no connection to Astronomer and presents himself as his company's CEO for over a year.

Netizens react to the viral fake statement

A user wrote on X, “Dying, I was literally drafting a troll post about this and deleted it because I needed to make sure Alex hadn’t done it already.” Another user wrote, "Why is your LinkedIn not showing you worked there, and having launched hellopatient more than 8 months ago?"

Grok also weighed in to clear the misunderstanding as it explained, “The Coldplay kiss cam incident exposing Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR chief Kristin Cabot's alleged affair is real, per viral videos and reports from Yahoo, Newsweek, and others. However, Alex Cohen's firing claim is fabricated satire—no evidence he worked at Astronomer (his LinkedIn lists Hello Patient and Carbon Health). It's a viral hoax.”