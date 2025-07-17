Astronomer CEO Andy Byron forced to disable LinkedIn comments amid Kristi Cabot cheating scandal

Astronomer CEO Andy Byron recently became the talk of the town after he was caught cheating on his wife. He accidentally got caught red-handed by Chris Martin during Coldplay's concert in Boston. Since then, Byron has been at the centre of controversy and backlash on social media. Netizens did not spare him as they flooded his social media with negative comments. Astronomer CEO Andy Byron faces backlash on social media after being caught cheating during a Coldplay concert, prompting negative comments on LinkedIn.(Andy Byron/ Facebook)

Byron turns off his LinkedIn comments

Following Byron's cheating scandal with his HR Chief, Kristi Cabot, the CEO's social media, especially LinkedIn profile which was open to public, was flooded with negative messages from the public. These messages included some filled with rage over his heinous act, while some were moral policing them, and then there were some empathizing with Byron's wife, Megan Kerrigan Byron.

This forced the Astronomer CEO to switch off his comment section after his cheating scandal. He shut down comments under all his LinkedIn posts. However, some netizens clicked screenshots of the negative comments Byron received amid the cheating row.

It is also to be noted that Byron also has two children with his wife Megan, and the family lives in New York. During the concert, there was another woman with Cabot and Byron, identified as Alyssa Stoddard, who is the Senior Director of People at Astronomer.

Byron faces backlash amid cheating scandal

A user wrote on LinkedIn, “ETL, ML AND ETD: Extract, Transform and Divorce.” A second user wrote, “Oh to be an employee at Astronomer just to hear all the gossip.” A third user wrote, “Your soon-to-be ex-wife's lawyer is gonna have a field day with this. Congrats you just blew 50% of your net worth!”

Another user wrote, “Caught on the Jumbotron.”