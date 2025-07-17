Search
Thursday, Jul 17, 2025
New Delhi oC

Astronomer CEO Andy Byron forced to disable LinkedIn comments amid Kristi Cabot cheating scandal

ByBhavika Rathore
Published on: Jul 17, 2025 11:52 pm IST

Following a cheating scandal, Astronomer CEO Andy Byron has disabled comments on his LinkedIn profile amidst public outrage.

Astronomer CEO Andy Byron recently became the talk of the town after he was caught cheating on his wife. He accidentally got caught red-handed by Chris Martin during Coldplay's concert in Boston. Since then, Byron has been at the centre of controversy and backlash on social media. Netizens did not spare him as they flooded his social media with negative comments.

Astronomer CEO Andy Byron faces backlash on social media after being caught cheating during a Coldplay concert, prompting negative comments on LinkedIn.(Andy Byron/ Facebook)
Astronomer CEO Andy Byron faces backlash on social media after being caught cheating during a Coldplay concert, prompting negative comments on LinkedIn.(Andy Byron/ Facebook)

Also Read: Who is Alyssa Stoddard, the ‘embarrassed woman’ in Andy Byron-Kristin Cabot Coldplay kiss cam video?

Byron turns off his LinkedIn comments

Following Byron's cheating scandal with his HR Chief, Kristi Cabot, the CEO's social media, especially LinkedIn profile which was open to public, was flooded with negative messages from the public. These messages included some filled with rage over his heinous act, while some were moral policing them, and then there were some empathizing with Byron's wife, Megan Kerrigan Byron.

This forced the Astronomer CEO to switch off his comment section after his cheating scandal. He shut down comments under all his LinkedIn posts. However, some netizens clicked screenshots of the negative comments Byron received amid the cheating row.

It is also to be noted that Byron also has two children with his wife Megan, and the family lives in New York. During the concert, there was another woman with Cabot and Byron, identified as Alyssa Stoddard, who is the Senior Director of People at Astronomer.

Also Read: Who is Andy Byron’s wife Megan Kerrigan Byron? All about their family, children, and the Kristin Cabot scandal

Byron faces backlash amid cheating scandal

A user wrote on LinkedIn, “ETL, ML AND ETD: Extract, Transform and Divorce.” A second user wrote, “Oh to be an employee at Astronomer just to hear all the gossip.” A third user wrote, “Your soon-to-be ex-wife's lawyer is gonna have a field day with this. Congrats you just blew 50% of your net worth!”

Another user wrote, “Caught on the Jumbotron.”

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
News / World News / US News / Astronomer CEO Andy Byron forced to disable LinkedIn comments amid Kristi Cabot cheating scandal
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On