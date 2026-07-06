Xbox CEO Asha Sharma’s message to staff after 3,200 layoffs: ‘I know this is painful’
Explaining the reason behind the layoffs, Asha Sharma said Xbox's business had struggled despite years of expansion.
Microsoft's Xbox division is laying off 3,200 employees - around 20% of its workforce - as part of a restructuring effort. Of these, more than 1,600 roles are being eliminated immediately, with the remaining job cuts planned over the course of the next fiscal year.
In a note to employees shared on X, Xbox CEO Asha Sharma described the move as "the most significant restructure in Xbox history" and acknowledged the impact on employees. "I know this is painful. These changes will directly affect people who have poured their creativity into building XBOX. Today's decisions do not reflect their talent or dedication," Sharma wrote.
Explaining the reason behind the layoffs, Sharma said Xbox's business had struggled despite years of expansion. "Our business today is not healthy. We are operating at margins that are 3-10x lower than comparable platform and publishing businesses," she wrote.
The Xbox chief also said that the company expanded aggressively through studio acquisitions and investments in Game Pass, multi-platform gaming and a broader content portfolio. However, those bets "did not grow at the pace we expected," she said.
"As that happened, our core business weakened, and we added more teams, more investment, and more time, hoping for a better outcome. And now the industry is facing the most severe hardware crisis in its history. We must reset XBOX," she added.
Sharma also said that as part of the restructuring, 4 game development studios will leave Xbox.
She added that no publicly announced first-party Xbox games or projects are being cancelled because of the restructuring, although job reductions will affect teams across Activision, Bethesda/ZeniMax, Blizzard, King, Mojang and Xbox Game Studios.
Sharma also announced major organisational changes, saying Xbox had become overly complex. "Today, in some parts of the company, work passes through as many as 14 layers of management," she wrote, adding that platform teams had grown by 40% even as player numbers and playtime declined.
The company plans to reduce management layers to no more than 5, while simplifying its internal structure and cutting vendor spending by 50%.
Xbox appoints new chief operating officer
Xbox is also creating a new chief operating officer role. Helen Chiang has been promoted to the position and will oversee content, hardware, platform and services under a unified operating model.
The Xbox layoffs come amid Microsoft's wider cost-cutting efforts as the company increases investments in artificial intelligence. Overall, Microsoft is cutting around 4,800 jobs across the company as it joins other major technology firms in reshaping operations to prioritise AI spending.
Despite the layoffs, Sharma said the restructuring was intended to position Xbox for future growth. "These changes are about a bigger future for Xbox, not a smaller one. The next decade of gaming will be larger, more global, and more creative than anything we've seen before," she wrote.
"History is full of companies that mistake longevity for inevitability. We will not be one of them," said another.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBhavya Sukheja
Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat.Read More