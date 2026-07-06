Xbox CEO Asha Sharma’s message to staff after 3,200 layoffs: ‘I know this is painful’

Microsoft's Xbox division is laying off 3,200 employees - around 20% of its workforce - as part of a restructuring effort. Of these, more than 1,600 roles are being eliminated immediately, with the remaining job cuts planned over the course of the next fiscal year. Xbox CEO Asha Sharma described the move as “the most significant restructure in Xbox history”.

In a note to employees shared on X, Xbox CEO Asha Sharma described the move as "the most significant restructure in Xbox history" and acknowledged the impact on employees. "I know this is painful. These changes will directly affect people who have poured their creativity into building XBOX. Today's decisions do not reflect their talent or dedication," Sharma wrote.

Explaining the reason behind the layoffs, Sharma said Xbox's business had struggled despite years of expansion. "Our business today is not healthy. We are operating at margins that are 3-10x lower than comparable platform and publishing businesses," she wrote.

The Xbox chief also said that the company expanded aggressively through studio acquisitions and investments in Game Pass, multi-platform gaming and a broader content portfolio. However, those bets "did not grow at the pace we expected," she said.

"As that happened, our core business weakened, and we added more teams, more investment, and more time, hoping for a better outcome. And now the industry is facing the most severe hardware crisis in its history. We must reset XBOX," she added.