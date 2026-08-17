Patriotic fervour marks 80th I-Day celebrations in Lucknow

Several events marked the 80th Independence Day celebrations in Lucknow on Saturday. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath hoisted the National Tricolour in front of the Vidhan Bhavan and extended greetings to the people of the state. The Independence Day was celebrated with patriotic fervour at the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court. (Sourced)

The programme started at around 9:15 a.m. with students of Bhatkhande Sangeet University rendering the Vande Mataram. Thereafter, the 32nd Battalion PAC, 35th Battalion PAC, and the Military Band enhanced the dignity of the Independence Day celebrations through disciplined and impressive performances. When the CM released tricolour balloons into the sky, the atmosphere filled with chants of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai”.

Special cultural programmes were presented by the department of culture centred on the spirit of “Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat”. Along with the folk cultures of Bundelkhand, Purvanchal, Awadh, and western Uttar Pradesh, artistes from Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, and Bihar showcased glimpses of their respective folk traditions. From the folk songs Ganpati Bappa Morya and Chhathi Maiya to folk dances from various states, the artistes brought India’s cultural diversity onto a single stage.

UP Legislative Council chairman Kunwar Manvendra Singh, deputy CM Brajesh Pathak, Lucknow mayor Sushma Kharkwal, Rajya Sabha MP Brij Lal, MLC Pawan Singh, MLA Dr Neeraj Bora, along with other public representatives and officials were present on the occasion.

Lucknow bench of Allahabad high court

The Independence Day was celebrated with patriotic fervour at the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court. The entire high court complex was decked up for the occasion.

Justice Rajan Roy, the senior judge of the Lucknow bench, hoisted the national flag, followed by the national song Vande Mataram, the national anthem and a musical rendition by the PAC band.

The senior registrar, officers of the registry, employees of the high court, dignitaries, including the additional advocates general of UP, the chief standing counsel, government advocates, special counsel as well as the general secretary and executive members of the Oudh Bar Association were present on the occasion.

La Martiniere College

La Martiniere College, Lucknow, celebrated Independence Day at the historic East Terrace of Constantia. The occasion was graced by Vice Admiral Rajat Kapoor, Controller of Logistics (COL), Naval Headquarters, New Delhi, as the chief guest, accompanied by Mini Kapoor, the guest of honour. In his address, the vice admiral reflected upon the significance of the day and emphasised the values of discipline, duty, dedication and service to the nation.

Kakori Pillar

A flag hoisting ceremony was organised at the Kakori Pillar, GPO Park, Hazratganj, under the joint auspices of the Jansatta Party of India and the Rashtriya Yuva Adhikar Manch. JPI national president Shashank Shekhar Singh ‘Pushkar’ said the true meaning of independence will be meaningful only when access to justice, respect, equal opportunity, education, employment, and development is ensured for every person.

Army Public School

Army Public School, SP Marg, Lucknow, celebrated the Independence Day with patriotic fervour. The programme commenced with the hoisting of the national flag by chief guest Brigadier SS Negi, Commandant 11 GRRC and the chairman of APS, SP Marg. Principal Seema Tara, vice principal Archana Srivastava and headmistress Hemlata Joshi were also present at the event.

Christian Degree College

Independence Day was celebrated at Lucknow Christian Degree College and Lucknow Christian Inter College. The programme was organised with the support of Dr RK Singh, president and manager, Lucknow Christian College, Lucknow.

Vivek Khand RWA & GB Singh Foundation

Vivek Khand 1 Residents Welfare Association, in association with the GB Singh Foundation, celebrated Independence Day at Vivek Khand 1 Pump House Park, Gomti Nagar. The celebration was graced by chief guest MC Dwivedi, IPS, DGP (retd), and guests of honour Mahendra Bhishma Awasthi, principal bench secretary, Allahabad high court (retd) and former IAS officer KK Sinha.

CMS campuses

The Independence Day was celebrated on all 22 campuses of City Montessori School (CMS) in Lucknow. The main celebration was held at the CMS head office where school’s founder-director Bharti Gandhi hoisted the national flag. The occasion was graced by Geeta Gandhi Kingdon, MD, CMS; Roger David Kingdon, president, CMS; Neeta Gandhi Faruhi; Parto Faruhi, along with other senior officials and a large number of CMS staff.

Traders’ body holds Tiranga Yatra

The Hazratganj Traders’ Association organised a Tiranga Yatra to celebrate the Independence Day. The yatra started from Balmiki Marg Trisection and proceeded up to Atal Chauraha. The yatra was led by chief guest, Mahendra Singh, MLC. Vivek Ladhani, director, SLMG Group, graced the occasion as the guest of honour. The event was organised by Hazratganj Traders’ Association president Vinod Punjabi and secretary Asif Siddiqui, along with prominent members of the Hazratganj business community.