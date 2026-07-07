WBJEE Seat Allotment Result 2026 LIVE: Round 1 allotment results releasing today at wbjeeb.nic.in

With this counselling procedure, admissions shall be provided to undergraduate Engineering, Technology, and Architecture programmes in the government, government-aided, and private colleges in West Bengal.

The entire counselling procedure will take place in three rounds. Registration for the second round and new choice filling will take place from July 13 to July 17, whereas the second seat allotment results will be announced on July 21, 2026. The third round registration will take place from July 24 to July 26, and the final seat allotment results will be released on July 28, 2026.

Follow the blog for latest updates on seat allotment results, direct link and more.