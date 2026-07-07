'World around is changing': Why Microsoft is laying off 4,800 people, overhauling Xbox

In one of its biggest overhauls, Microsoft is planning to lay off 4,800 people - roughly two percent of its global workforce. The announcement came as a big shock for many but is also the latest in a string of such moves being made by Microsoft over the past one year. The only bigger mass layoff by the tech giant was in June last year, when it said that it would let go less than 4% of the workforce it had in 2024, which would come to around 9,000 people. In the deepest overhaul in Xbox's history, Microsoft is laying of 4,800 people. (REUTERS)

This time, the restructuring majorly centres around its gaming division Xbox, with approximately 3,200 gaming jobs to be shed over the coming fiscal year, reported news agency AFP. These layoffs include positions at four studios that are being spun off or sold.

Xbox CEO Asha Sharma has reportedly told employees that 1,600 of these jobs would be cut immediately, with the remaining layoffs to follow through fiscal year 2027.

Why is Microsoft undergoing big change? The latest Microsoft job cuts were announced to the staff in a memo by Amy Coleman, Microsoft's executive vice president, who said: “Our business is changing because the world around it is changing”. “Companies don't get to choose whether their industry changes; they only get to choose whether they change with it,” the memo further read.

Besides, the Xbox CEO said that the gaming giant hasn't been as profitable lately, citing that as reason for the big jobs cuts. Asha Sharma reportedly described Xbox's business as "not healthy," with profit margins "3-10 times lower" than rivals.

She also cited the losses to the gaming giant through Game Pass, its Netflix-like subscription service. Sharma said that Xbox lost millions of subscribers due to a subscription price hike in 2025, forcing the company to reverse course and slash the fee.