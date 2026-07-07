Hamas announces dissolution of government in Gaza, refuses to disarm. What's next?

Militant group Hamas on Monday announced the dissolution of its government in Gaza and said it is preparing to transfer power to a technical committee backed by the United Nations as part of a US-brokered ceasefire deal. A displaced Palestinian man tends a makeshift oven inside a shelter near the al-Shati refugee camp, west of Gaza City. (AFP)

This marks a major political shift in the strip, where Hamas has ruled for over two decades after taking over control from Palestinian movement Fatah in 2007 after winning legislative elections the previous year, according to AFP.

Hamas did not mention anything about disarming or handing over security to an international force, which remains US’ and Israel’s key demands.

What comes next for Gaza Head of the Hamas resigns The head of the Hamas administration, Mohammed al-Farra, announced he was stepping down and handing over authority to the NCAG. He said Hamas would immediately withdraw from its political role in governing Gaza, although government employees and civil servants would remain in their posts until the NCAG takes charge.

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“After I have ensured that all necessary preparations have been completed for the handover of the governmental system in the Gaza Strip, I hereby tender my resignation from my positions as chairman of the governmental work follow-up committee in the Gaza Strip and chairman of the governmental emergency committee,” al-Farra wrote, according to the Guardian.

General director of the Hamas-run Government Media Office, Ismail al-Thawabta, said that the head of government has “decided to dissolve the committee to facilitate the administrative and governmental transition to the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG).”

What is NCAG The National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, currently based in Cairo, was created by the Board of Peace that US President Donald Trump established when he brokered the ceasefire in October 2025.

However, the institution has been blocked from entering Gaza by Israel since its creation in January, adding further doubt to the timing of any future handover, according to the Guardian.

Thawabta added that only “technical and professional staff" would remain in their positions to run the Palestinian enclave's day-to-day affairs.”

"All employees working in service provision are state employees' and are fully prepared to work under the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza," al-Thawabta said during a news conference in the courtyard of Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah, news agency PTI reported.

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Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem hailed the move, calling it “a positive step forward on the path to implement the ceasefire deal.” He told AFP that the group took the decision to relinquish charge "in order to remove any pretexts for the occupation, which continues its aggression and war of extermination".

The NCAG chair, Ali Shaath affirmed the move and said that the “committee is fully prepared to carry out its national responsibilities.” He stressed that an essential requirement for the Committee’s effective functioning include the existence of a “single governing authority operating under one legal framework with a clear mandate, and a unified security apparatus accountable to that authority.”

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Shaath is a Gaza-born engineer and former official with the Palestinian Authority and has a mandate to restore essential services and oversee civilian affairs under the supervision of the UN and Board of Peace, according to PTI.

Israel calls it ‘Hezbollah model’ Israel has rejected the move, calling it similar to the “Hezbollah model,” and urged for complete disarmament of Hamas, as he said is originally mentioned in Trump's 20-point peace plan.

Israel’s foreign minister Gideon Sa'ar said the Hamas willingness to “make room” for a technocratic government is designed to prevent its own disarmament.

“Hamas seeks to replicate the “Hezbollah model” in Gaza: a technocratic administration would be responsible for garbage collection and other municipal services, while Hamas would remain the dominant military force. As long as Hamas retains its weapons, any civilian government will of course operate as Hamas dictates,” he said in a post on X.

He added that Israel wants the full implementation of Trump’s plan, with its core demand being the disarmament of the militant group.

“Israel insists on the full implementation of the Trump plan, with its core principles being the disarmament of Hamas and all other terrorist organizations, and the complete demilitarization of the Gaza Strip.”

What’s next? Analysts and experts call the move by Gaza a “symbolic” one. Mkhaimar Abusada, a political expert from Gaza, told AFP, "Hamas has not agreed to disarming itself and that is still the sticking point.”

A Gaza resident, who also seemed dissatisfied with the move, said, "Hamas remains in its place in Gaza and controls everything: the crossings, the ministries, the security. They only change faces, but they insist on remaining in power at any cost, even if the entire population dies.”

With Israel also not on board, the fate of how Gaza will be ruled is not clear. The militant group has made clear it will not give up its arms while Israel directly controls more than 60% of Gaza, commits wholesale ceasefire violations and backs Palestinian paramilitary groups inside the territory, according to the Guardian.

What the ‘Board of Peace’ has to say? While the Board acknowledged the announcement, it said its assessment would be based on actions rather than promises in addressing the critical needs of the people of Gaza.

It reiterated that its "core principle remains one authority, one law and one weapon." It added that this requires "the consolidation of all weapons under the control of the NCAG, as provided for in the Comprehensive Gaza Peace Plan and United Nations Security Council Resolution 2803."

The Board further said that "a genuine transfer of authority must enable the NCAG to exercise its mandate independently, including taking the administrative and governance decisions entrusted to it."