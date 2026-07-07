Tanker catches fire after projectile strike in Strait of Hormuz off Oman's coast

A tanker travelling off the coast of Oman in the Strait of Hormuz caught on fire early Tuesday morning after being struck by a projectile, the British military said. No casualties were reported. (Representational Photo/REUTERS)

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations Centre said the tanker was hit east of Limah in Oman.

According to the UKMTO, the projectile struck the port side of the vessel as it was travelling south through the Strait of Hormuz towards the Gulf of Oman. The impact triggered a fire on board, though no casualties or environmental damage were reported.

The maritime agency said authorities are investigating the incident and advised vessels transiting the region to exercise caution and immediately report any suspicious activity.

Although no country has claimed responsibility for the attack, the United States has blamed Iran. Citing two US officials, Axios reported that Tehran's military fired at least two missiles at commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz on Monday night.

The latest incident comes despite an understanding reached between the United States and Iran to halt attacks against each other after weeks of heightened military tensions in the region. The two countries had exchanged a series of strikes following an earlier attack in the Strait of Hormuz, before agreeing to pause direct hostilities.

The US military had earlier said it carried out strikes on targets in Iran in response to an attack on a commercial vessel transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

According to the US, the military targeted Iranian missile and drone storage facilities, along with coastal radar sites, after Iran allegedly struck the Singapore-flagged cargo vessel M/V Ever Lovely with a one-way attack drone on June 25 while it was exiting the Strait of Hormuz along the Omani coast.

US President Donald Trump also criticised the reported Iranian attack, calling it a "foolish violation" of the ceasefire agreement. Speaking to reporters, Trump was asked whether Iran would face consequences for the drone attack on the commercial vessel.

"Well, you'll find out," he replied.

Iran, however, denied responsibility for the initial attack. It later retaliated to the US strikes by targeting American military facilities in Kuwait and Bahrain, further escalating tensions before both sides agreed to de-escalate.

Qatar meeting The two sides later met in Qatar, where they agreed to halt all "kinetic" activity.

"We decided to stop all the kinetic activity," a senior US official told Axios.

According to another US official cited by Axios, both sides agreed to stand down "for now", allowing commercial vessels to move freely through the Strait of Hormuz while technical discussions continue.

Cargo vessel attacked Separately, another maritime security incident was reported earlier this month.

According to the UKMTO, a cargo vessel came under attack southwest of Al Hudaydah, Yemen, on July 5. The vessel issued a distress alert, stating that it was under attack by unknown armed assailants.