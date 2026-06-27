‘Violated ceasefire’: US launches retaliatory strikes on Iran after cargo ship attack in Strait of Hormuz

US Central Command (CENTCOM) on Friday said it launched retaliatory strikes against Iran in response to its attack on a commercial ship transiting the Strait of Hormuz a day earlier. CENTCOM said US forces would continue to provide safe-passage to commercial vessels transiting the strait. (Representational Image/REUTERS)

"U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces conducted strikes against Iran, June 26, as a powerful response to yesterday's attack on a commercial ship that was transiting the Strait of Hormuz," it said in a statement on X.

The US military said it targeted Iranian missile and drone storage facilities, as well as coastal radar sites, after Iran struck the Singapore-flagged cargo vessel M/V Ever Lovely with a one-way attack drone on June 25 while it was exiting the Strait of Hormuz along the Omani coast.

"The unwarranted aggression against commercial shipping by Iranian forces clearly violated the ceasefire," CENTCOM said.

The command added that Iran's "dangerous" actions undermined freedom of navigation through a vital international trade corridor.

"Furthermore, Iran's dangerous behavior undermined freedom of navigation as commerce increasingly flows through the vital international trade corridor," it said.

CENTCOM also said US forces would continue to provide safe-passage coordination and support to commercial vessels transiting the strait.