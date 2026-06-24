Trump slams US Senate vote on Iran war: ‘Poorly timed, meaningless’

United States President Donald Trump hit out at the Senate late on Tuesday after it passed a war powers resolution seeking to curb military action against Iran, accusing lawmakers of undermining his negotiating position. Trump said his negotiating position had become “more difficult”. (REUTERS)

Calling the Senate vote “poorly timed” and “meaningless”, he claimed it would provide “aid and comfort to the enemy”. US and Iran are currently negotiating the technical details of the final deal to end the war in West Asia, after signing a memorandum on the same last week.

While the Senate resolution is largely symbolic and is not backed by the full force of law, this is the first time the Senate has approved a war powers resolution on a vote of 50-48, the Associated Press reported. While it was the 10th time the Senate attempted to stop the war, the vote was a turnaround from previous efforts.

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‘Senators have just made my job more difficult’ In a post on Truth Social following the vote, Trump said his negotiating position had become “more difficult”, claiming that Iran had asked his representatives what the vote meant.

“So, I have Iran on the “ropes,” ready to go down for the fall, willing to give us practically anything, and for the first time in decades, respecting the hell out of the United States and its President, ME, and the US Senate decides to have a poorly timed and meaningless War Powers Act Vote, telling the Number One Sponser of Terror in the World that the United States doesn’t like what I am doing to them, and I must stop,” he said in the post.