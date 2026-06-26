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    ‘100% tariff’: Trump's new threat for countries mulling a digital services tax

    Donald Trump took aim at European countries that he said are discussing “imminent” implementation of taxes on American companies.

    Updated on: Jun 26, 2026 10:17 PM IST
    By Shivam Pratap Singh
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    US President Donald Trump on Friday threatened countries imposing a digital services tax (DST) on American companies with a 100 per cent tariff, saying it will suspend any US trade deal with that nation.

    President Donald Trump walks to greet guests after speaking at a Rose Garden Club dinner with farmers, in the Rose Garden of the White House, Thursday, June 25, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo)
    President Donald Trump walks to greet guests after speaking at a Rose Garden Club dinner with farmers, in the Rose Garden of the White House, Thursday, June 25, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo)

    In a post on social media, Trump took aim at European countries that he said are discussing “imminent” implementation of taxes on American companies.

    “Numerous European Countries have been discussing the imminent implementation of a Digital Services Tax on American Companies. Some of these Countries are close to actually doing this. Please let this statement serve to represent that any Country that imposes such a Tax will immediately be met with a 100% TARIFF on any and all Goods sent to the United States of America. This TARIFF will supersede Trade Deals made with the Country, whether implemented, signed, or not. Additionally, the 100% TARIFF will be immediately imposed if they proceed,” he wrote on Truth Social.

    Trump's new threat is unlikely to impact India as New Delhi ended some of its DST levies in 2024 and 2025. According to the White House, India will fully remove DST under the trade deal currently in negotiations with the US.

    Proponents of special taxes on big tech firms argue that the goal is to force them to pay taxes where they do business, as well as to counter tax optimisation strategies.

    Trump's crusade against the Digital Services Tax

    The Republican has repeatedly pushed against foreign efforts to tax or regulate American tech giants. Last year, he threatened new tariffs on any country that moved to do so. A post from last August said that digital taxes and regulation “are all designed to harm, or discriminate against, American Technology.”

    Earlier this month, Trump threatened to slap a 100 per cent tariff on French wine and champagne unless Paris removes a digital services tax on tech firms. France imposed in 2019 a three per cent levy on the revenues earned by technology firms -- including American giants such as Facebook, Amazon, Apple and Google parent Alphabet -- within the country's borders.

    Canada scrapped its digital services tax last year to salvage trade talks with the United States, following pressure from Trump.

    • Shivam Pratap Singh
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Shivam Pratap Singh

      Shivam Pratap Singh is a digital journalist who works as a Deputy Chief Content Producer with Hindustan Times. Having previously worked with various platforms covering national, international as well as sports events, he blends in various topics to easy to read news pieces for the benefit of the reader. Shivam holds a Master's degree in International Relations from Jamia Millia Islamia, bringing in a unique perspective for whatever is happening around the world. An avid reader, he can be seen immersed in books and book shops while not working. Shivam treats every topic almost equally but loves to right about foreign affairs and politics of India. He has over half-a-decade of experience in digital journalism though his career started in print.Read More

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