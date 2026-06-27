Mines, tolls and US strike on Iran: Shipping through Strait of Hormuz remains complicated

A week after the US and Iran signed a 60-day truce ending nearly four months of war, the assumption that the Strait of Hormuz was returning to normal came undone even as shipping traffic through the route was picking up pace. Vessels at the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman. (Reuters File) Singapore-flagged container ship Ever Lovely was struck in the Strait on Thursday by what Washington said was a one-way Iranian attack drone. The US Central Command retaliated by targeting Iranian missile and drone storage sites and coastal radar installations and calling it a "powerful response to yesterday's attack". Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed its forces had "successfully repelled the attack" and said it had struck "US military positions in the region", according to the semi-official ISNA news agency and state broadcaster Press TV. President Donald Trump, who had signed off on the 60-day truce last week, had made clear before the US strikes that patience was running out. "I don't like the fact that they took a shot." The exchange lands at a delicate moment. The ceasefire had begun to coax tankers back into one of the world's most important oil and gas corridors, even as fundamental disputes over mines, navigation routes and tolls remained unresolved. Live updates: Ceasefire in strain Here is where things stand: Traffic is rising, but all isn't normal Shipments through Hormuz rose this week to their highest level since the US-Israeli conflict with Iran began on February 28, Reuters reported. Exports from the Gulf recovered to about 80% of pre-war levels in recent days, another Bloomberg report said, and Saudi Aramco resumed loadings at its Ras Tanura terminal on Friday after a near four-month halt. Two very large crude carriers were seen taking on cargo and a third was waiting nearby. Even so, overall traffic remains far below pre-war daily averages, and the danger has not passed. The International Maritime Organization (IMO) estimated on Friday that roughly 80 mines remain in the strait's traditional shipping lanes, concentrated in a middle area known as the Traffic Separation Scheme — the route the IMO has mapped out in 1968.

The risk of sailing over mines and geopolitical swings since the war have forced the creation of two separate channels: one hugging Oman's coast, coordinated by the US, and a separate, Tehran-controlled route closer to the Iranian shore. Under the US-Iran ceasefire's memorandum of understanding (MoU), Iran is supposed to clear the mines within 30 days, though it is unclear how much progress has been made. Pakistan, which has been coordinating navigational warnings in the area, reported detecting a mine near Oman last week, though the US Navy has said the southern route is mine-free. Earlier this month, Britain and France drew up plans for a multinational mine-clearing mission. IMO has separately carried out emergency evacuations for ships stranded in the Strait for months. Its secretary-general Arsenio Dominguez said on Friday that 115 vessels and around 2,500 seafarers had been able to transit the strait since Tuesday. The agency paused the wider scheme to evacuate some 600 ships and 11,000 sailors after Thursday's attack on Ever Lovely. Intertanko, a tanker owners' association, advised members to delay transits "until the situation is clearer" and called the Iranian-controlled route "a cause for concern".

The Strait of Hormuz, where shipping is now divided in two routes, besides the traffic separation scheme (Courtesy: ISW)