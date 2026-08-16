NATO jets down suspected Russian drone over Romania

NATO warplanes on Sunday shot down a drone that entered Romanian airspace and appeared to be Russian in origin, the second downing of a drone in alliance airspace in three days. The incursion and a rare attribution to Moscow add to fears that the war in Ukraine will spill into Europe.

The downings are a fresh sign of spillover from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Sunday’s downing was the fourth over Romania since the war began in 2022.

NATO scrambled four jet fighters to shoot down a foreign drone that entered Latvian airspace early Friday. Latvia’s Ministry of Defense didn’t immediately identify that drone’s origin but said it had entered the country’s airspace “as a result of Russian electromagnetic warfare.”

Romania detected an incursion from neighboring Moldova early Sunday morning local time, and NATO forces based in Romania scrambled two Spanish air force F-18s on rotation to the region. One of the jets shot down the drone over an unpopulated area in the country’s east, Romania said.