‘Oldest sins’: Pic of Black woman surrounded by Patriot Front members on DC train sparks Iryna Zarutska comparisons

A photo has gone viral on social media with the claim that it shows a Black woman surrounded by Patriot Front members on a DC train on July 4, sparking Iryna Zarutska comparisons. The photo shows the woman sitting in a train as she is surrounded by people with their faces covered, wearing caps with the Patriot Front logo. Viral photo sparks buzz (Pexel - representational image)

Photo goes viral “This photo says so much. White supremacists boarded that train trying to project strength while hiding behind masks.What they were really carrying was one of America’s oldest sins: the fear, lies, and hate behind the belief that some people belong more than others. Yet at the center of the frame sits a young Black woman—a reminder that resilience has always outlived hate, and that quiet resistance can be more powerful than any show of intimidation,” one X post featuring the photo reads.

According to the post, the photo was taken by Cheney Or, who describes herself on X as a “freelance photographer on the road”.

Also Read | Who is Patriot Front? The white nationalist group's logo, beliefs, and July 4 march through Capitol Hill

“This tough lady is surrounded by a bunch of creeps,” another post reads.

The photo sparked comparisons with the moment Zarutska was caught on video on a train, before her murder, and also triggered a debate. The 23-year-old was stabbed to death on a Charlotte light rail train by Decarlos Brown Jr last year. The 34-year-old career criminal ambushed Zarutska on the Lynx Blue Line just before 10 pm on August 22, as was seen in surveillance footage.

“Mainstream media hyped a photo of a Black woman safely riding with Patriot Front in D.C. — zero harassment. Yet Iryna Zarutska, surrounded by one Black man, never made it home,” one post reads.

The woman in the photo has not been identified.

On the Fourth of July, hundreds of members of the Patriot Front wore masks, khakis, sunglasses and hats to the capital, according to the New York Post. Some of them were seen parading upside-down American flags while marching through DC, while others carried Confederate flags. Videos showed some of them chanting slogans such as, “Life, liberty, victory!” and, “Reclaim America!”