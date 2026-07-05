Who is Patriot Front? The white nationalist group's logo, beliefs, and July 4 march through Capitol Hill

A white supremacist, neo-Nazi group based out of North Texas caused a stir on social media in Washington DC on the Fourth of July. Members of Patriot Front, a white nationalist group, march through Washington DC on the Fourth of July. (AFP)

According to WUSA, the group marched even though several Fourth of July parades in the Washington DC, Maryland and Virginia (DMV) area had been canceled, including the parade planned to celebrate America's 250th birthday in Washington DC.

Who is Patriot Front? Patriot Front was founded by Thomas Rousseau, of Grapevine, Texas. The group was founded in 2017 by Rousseau following the deadly “Unite the Right” rally on August 12, 2017, in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Patriot Front is a far-right group that splintered from Vanguard America in the wake of the “Unite the Right” demonstrations in Charlottesville, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center, as cited by WFAA. In 2022, 31 Patriot Front members were arrested in Idaho, including seven from North Texas, and charged with conspiracy to riot, as they loaded into a U-Haul truck wearing body armor near a Pride event.

“Patriot Front focuses on theatrical rhetoric and activism that can be easily distributed as propaganda for its chapters across the country,” the Southern Poverty Law Center said.

This is their logo: