Who is Decarlos Brown Jr.? Man arrested for murdering Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska in North Carolina

A Ukrainian refugee, Iryna Zarutska, was killed in North Carolina in August, after she fled her war-torn country for refuge in the US. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police arrested one Decarlos Brown Jr. for the murder. Cops arrested Decarlos Brown Jr., who has a prior record. (X/@realMaalouf)

Now, surveillance footage of the attack has emerged and was shared by CBS-affiliated WBTV. Zarutska, 23, was stabbed several times, and officials have said she was struck at least once in the throat. HT.com is not sharing the video due to its graphic nature.

The incident on the Lynx Blue Line light rail system in Charlotte has sparked massive outrage online.

“She ran from war in Ukraine. She came here for safety. And America FAILED her,” exclaimed YouTuber Benny Johnson on X. Another page stated, “She was killed…by a thug with several prior arrests for violent crimes in Charlotte.” Amid the public fury, here's what needs to be know about Decarlos Brown Jr.

Who is Decarlos Brown Jr.?

Decarlos Brown Jr. is a homeless man who was arrested for the murder of Zarutska. “Brown was transported to Atrium Health with non-life-threatening injuries sustained at the time of the incident. Brown will be arrested upon his release. He is charged with First Degree Murder,” authorities had shared in an earlier statement.

The 34-year-old reportedly has a long and disturbing criminal history which includes assaulting his own sister months after being released from prison, New York Post reported. The publication stated Brown has spent most of his adult life in and out of jail. His rap sheet reportedly goes back to 2011 and includes charges like felony larceny, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and communicating threats, NY Post said, citing court records they accessed.

Meanwhile, Daily Mail reported that Brown served five years behind bars for armed robbery and was arrested for assaulting his sister, months after he was released in September 2020. Brown's most recent run-in with the law came in January, when he was charged with misusing the 911 system.

Cops were conducting a welfare check on Brown, who told them that a person gave him a ‘man-made' material, which controlled when he did things like eat or talk, as per The Charlotte Observer. “Brown wanted officers to investigate this ‘man-made’ material that was inside of his body. Officers advised Brown that the issue was medical issue and that there was nothing further they could do,” the publication said, citing an affidavit. This made him upset with the cops and he dialed 911, getting arrested after he hung up on them.