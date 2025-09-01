Search
Mon, Sept 01, 2025
North Carolina firefighter shot while responding to fire alarm call

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Sept 01, 2025 10:40 pm IST

The incident took place in the morning, when the firefighter reached Ellerbe after receiving a call for a fire alarm.

A North Carolina firefighter was shot while responding to a fire alarm call on Monday.

One fire truck and the firefighter in a personal vehicle had reached the scene, responding to the call.(Pixabay/ Representational)
One fire truck and the firefighter in a personal vehicle had reached the scene, responding to the call.(Pixabay/ Representational)

The incident took place in the morning, when the firefighter reached Ellerbe after receiving a call for a fire alarm, the Associated Press cited Richmond County Sheriff's Office and North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation as saying.

One fire truck and the firefighter in a personal vehicle had reached the scene, responding to the call. After reaching the spot, they faced gunfire, during which the firefighter was shot.

The injured firefighter was airlifted to the trauma center at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, according to AP. Meanwhile, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation was also called in for assistance.

Deputies responded to the incident, taking the suspect into custody. The accused will be charged with two counts of assault on emergency personnel with firearm and one count of assault with a deadly weapon, with the intent to kill or injure seriously.

The investigators were still collecting evidence, as of Sunday afternoon, and did not comment on the possible motive behind the crime.

Follow Us On