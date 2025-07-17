Who is Alyssa Stoddard, the ‘embarrassed woman’ in Andy Byron-Kristin Cabot Coldplay kiss cam video?

Astronomer CEO Andy Byron has gone viral after being caught on a kiss cam during a Coldplay concert at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. The clip shows Byron hugging Kristin Cabot, the company’s Chief People Officer, from behind. The moment quickly spread across social media, sparking affair rumors. Alyssa Stoddard’s reaction in the Andy Byron–Kristin Cabot video has gone viral.(X)

But it wasn't just the hug that caught attention. A third person in the video has also gone viral for her "stunned expression." That woman has been identified as Alyssa Stoddard, Senior Director of People at Astronomer.

Who Is Alyssa Stoddard?

According to her LinkedIn profile, Alyssa Stoddard joined Astronomer as Sr. Director of People in January 2025. Her previous roles include Board Member at Little Sparks Project, Human Resources Business Partner at Proofpoint, and People Strategy Manager at ObserveI.

When she announced her new role at Astronomer, she wrote on LinkedIn, “I couldn't be more excited to announce that I’ve started my next adventure! I’ve joined Kristin Cabot (Thornby) and the amazing People team at Astronomer, leading People Operations and Strategy!”

“Astronomer is on a mission to deliver the world’s data, and what I’ve experienced so far has been nothing short of inspiring. I’m honored to be part of this journey and can’t wait to see what lies ahead! I also want to give heartfelt thank you to Neo4j and my incredible colleagues for the support, collaboration, and memories that made my time there so special.”

Just last week, Kristin Cabot reportedly promoted Stoddard to Vice President of People. A LinkedIn post by Cabot confirming the promotion has also surfaced online.

Social Media Reactions to Alyssa Stoddard's Viral Moment

As the video of Byron and Cabot made the rounds, so did Alyssa Stoddard’s reaction, with many users referring to her as the “embarrassed woman” caught in the middle.

“The woman next to them is Alyssa Stoddard, Sr. Director of People at Astronomer. Imagine your whole HR department getting blown up at a Coldplay concert," one person commented on X.

Another wrote, “That's Astronomer Andy Byron along with Astronomer Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot and in disbelief is Astronomer Sr Director of People Alyssa Stoddard. Divorces definitely in the makes here plus a couple of firings I'm sure.”