What is Astronomer and how much is it worth? All about the company amid CEO Andy Byron and HR chief kiss cam scandal

Andy Byron, the chief of tech company Astronomer, was caught in a cozy embrace with his HR head, Kristin Cabot, during a Coldplay concert. The duo’s closeness has sparked allegations of an affair since the CEO is married to Megan Kerrigan Byron. The moment came to light when the “kiss cam” at the Coldplay concert in Boston came close to Byron and Cabot. Byron, who had his arm around Cabot, immediately rushed to hide his face. She also tried to hide her face in her hands. The moment has created a stir on social media. Astronomer, the company at the center of the Andy Byron-Kristin Cabot scandal, is valued at $1.3 billion.(LinkedIn/Andy Byron)

Chris Martin, the frontman of the band, could not resist quipping, “Oh what... either they're having an affair or they're very shy.”

All about Astronomer

Andy Byron is the CEO of the tech company. With a valuation of $1.3 billion, as per Mint. According to its LinkedIn page, Astronomer is a firm that “empowers data teams to bring mission-critical analytics, AI, and software to life.”

As per Newsweek, Astronomer achieved "unicorn" status in 2022 with an evaluation of $1 billion or more. The private data infrastructure startup moved its headquarters to New York City recently as it expands.

As per a report by National World, Byron called Astronomer “the largest open-source project today in the world” earlier this year. He added that the company’s products enable firms to “deliver data at scale, on time, and cost-effectively into many AI workloads and applications.” He claimed that the company had over 1,000 customers across the globe.

The company announced a strategic collaboration agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS) in July, as per the outlet. The partnership was focused on helping companies migrate legacy data systems to the cloud. It would also modernize AWS infrastructure that used Astro. The collaboration focused on enhanced integration with AWS services like Amazon EMR, Amazon Redshift, AWS Lambda and Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3).

Who is Andy Byron?

He is the CEO of Astronomer, a post he has held since July 2023. Before this, Byron was associated with Lacework. He also served as Cybereason’s Chief Revenue Officer from 2017 to 2019.

