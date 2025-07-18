Real-life Michael Scott and Holly Flax? Astronomer CEO Andy Byron, Kristin Cabot scandal sparks ‘The Office’ comparison

A playful moment during a Coldplay concert took an unexpected turn and sent social media into a frenzy, after fans began drawing comparisons to the iconic on-screen couple Michael Scott and Holly Flax from the American sitcom, The Office. The viral moment unfolded when lead singer Chris Martin playfully turned the stadium's ‘kiss cam’ toward a tech company’s CEO and his HR head, leading to online speculation, laughter, and controversy. The internet is calling CEO Andy Byron, Kristin Cabot scandal as Michael Scott and Holly Flax moment.

The incident occurred during Coldplay’s performance at Gillette Stadium in Boston, Massachusetts, where Chris Martin was engaging with the crowd using the kiss cam, a segment typically meant to spotlight couples in the audience. At one point, the camera zoomed in on Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and the company’s Chief People Officer, Kristin Cabot. The two were seen in close proximity, with Byron’s arm around Cabot.

Martin noticed the moment and teased, “Oh look at these two,” prompting cheers and laughter from the crowd. But what happened next made the clip go viral—Byron quickly ducked behind a barrier, trying to hide from the camera, while Cabot covered her face in embarrassment. Amused by their reaction, Martin jokingly added, “Oh what... either they're having an affair or they're very shy.”

Internet calls it Michael Scott Holly moment

Within hours, footage of the moment flooded platforms like X and TikTok. What really grabbed netizens' attention, though, was how closely the situation resembled the storyline of Michael Scott and Holly Flax from The Office, a romance between the boss and an HR rep. One viral post showed a still from the concert with the caption: “I’m going to tell my kids this is Michael Scott and Holly Flax.” Another read, “These two would be Michael and Holly if they weren’t married to other people.”

Online sleuths quickly pointed out that Byron is reportedly married, which only intensified the buzz. Neither Byron nor Cabot has issued a public comment on the clip or addressed the cheating allegations surfacing online. As the clip continues to circulate, many users are cracking Office-style jokes like, “When corporate finds out about Michael and Holly,” hinting at the awkwardness the fictional pair often faced in the sitcom.

Byron has served as the CEO of Astronomer, a software company, for nearly two years. Cabot, meanwhile, leads the firm’s HR division as Chief People Officer.