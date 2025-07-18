New footage shows Chris Martin regretted outing Astronomer CEO’s affair with HR during concert. Watch

A moment from Coldplay's recent concert has gone viral on social media, showing lead singer Chris Martin accidentally outing Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot’s affair during a kiss cam segment. It has now been revealed that Chris was left mortified after realising his blunder. The incident happened during Chris Martin's concert near Boston on Wednesday.

The kiss cam slip-up

During the band’s performance at Gillette Stadium near Boston, Chris serenaded the crowd with an improv of The Jumbotron Song where he sang about couples featured live on the big screen. And it struck a scandalous note.

During the kiss cam moment, Chris is seen unintentionally putting a spotlight on what appears to be a tech executive's secret affair with head-of-HR.

With the camera panning on them, they were spotted draped into each other's arms at the concert. As they noticed the attention, they were seen frantically hiding their faces. Kristin was seen flinging her hands over her face and quickly turning around while Andy ducked down out of view.

At first, Chris thought the camera had captured a sweet moment. “Look at these two,” he said. However, their reaction left him confused. According to a TikTok video, Chris shared, “Oh, what? Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy.”

Chris regrets the viral moment

Now, more videos from the concerts are emerging on social media. "I hope we didn't do something bad," Chris is seen asking in a newly surfaced clip from the show that was shared on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Another TikTok video captures Chris' post-kiss cam reaction, showcasing his regret over the awkward moment. As the camera panned away from the couple and focused on other fans, Chris' expression changed, revealing his mortification over accidentally outing the pair.

“Oh s**t,” he told the crowd.

More from the concert

Andy Byron is married to Megan Kerrigan, while Cabot is married to Kenneth C Thornby. However, the kiss-cam caught the two having an intimate moment, sparking rumours of an affair. Now, the internet is buzzing with memes and jokes about the viral moment.

"Man all you had to do was no-sell it. If you hadn't gone down like you'd been shot, nobody would've ever known. What, you think your spouses are sat at home watching Coldplay jumbotron footage? You've absolutely played yourselves," one wrote.

Soon after the incident hit the internet, Byron's wife, Megan Kerrigan Byron, deleted her social media page.