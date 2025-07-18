Coldplay concert couple: Everything that's happened since Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot's kiss cam moment

When Coldplay performed at Gillette Stadium on July 17 in Foxborough, Massachusetts, no one expected a viral corporate scandal. But that’s what happened after a Kiss Cam moment featuring two tech executives from Astronomer spread across the internet. CEO of Astronomer, and Kristin Cabot, the company’s Chief People Officer caught on kiss cam moment during Coldplay concert(@Sober_lifestyl, @BuzzingPop/ X)

During the Jumbotron Song, the Kiss Cam zoomed in on Andy Byron, CEO of Astronomer, and Kristin Cabot, the company’s Chief People Officer. Both reacted awkwardly, Byron covered his face while Cabot turned away, drawing laughter from the crowd and comments from lead singer Chris Martin.

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin's reaction

Martin joked at the moment and said, “Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy.” He added, "Oh s**t, I hope we didn't do something bad."

The moment was shared widely on social media, fueling speculation and memes within hours.

Who are Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot?

Online sleuths identified the pair as Andy Byron, CEO of a $1 billion AI firm, and Kristin Cabot, Astronomer’s HR chief. Both hold top positions, which intensified discussions about professional boundaries. Reports noted Byron is married, while Cabot remarried recently.

Byron’s wife, Megan Kerrigan Byron, quietly removed “Byron” from her social media profiles, an X user who goes by @anuibi claimed; however, HT.com could not independently verify the fact.

The Internet was filled with a couple's viral video, Elon Musk’s joined the online chatter, responding to fake apology posts about “Coldplaygate” with a laughing emoji.

Andy Byron's career

From 2017 to 2019, Byron worked as the Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) at Cybereason, as per reports.

He led the company’s global sales and channel team during that time. Under his leadership, the company expanded its presence in the endpoint protection (EPP) market and saw its Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) grow from $5 million to more than $70 million. The company also reached a valuation of $1 billion while he was CRO.

Byron is married to Megan Kerrigan, and they have two children together. The family lives in Northborough, a nearby town.

Megan works as the Associate Director of Lower School and Hope Graham Program Admissions at the Bancroft School. She removed Byron from her Facebook profile shortly after a video involving her husband went viral.

Kristin Cabot joined Astronomer in late 2024

In November of 2024, Byron hired Kristin Cabot to oversee the human resources function at his company. At the time, he said, “Kristin’s exceptional leadership and deep enterprise in talent management, employee engagement, and scaling people strategies will be critical as we continue our rapid trajectory.”

Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot haven't issued any statement yet that has sparked cheating rumours on social media.