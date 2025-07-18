Did Andy Byron contact rapper Future for advice after ‘cheating’ scandal at Coldplay concert?

Astronomer CEO Andy Byron's alleged affair with Kristin Cabot, his company's chief people officer, caught live on camera during a Coldplay performance at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. As the video has gone viral on Internet, several social media platforms have been hit with speculations and facts and theories regarding the occurrence. Andy Byron's alleged affair caught on Coldplay's kiss cam, leading to viral speculation on social media.(X@DailyNoud)

Did Andy Byron contact Future?

One such post on X claims that the CEO contacted rapper Future for guidance after the purported affair turned public. The viral post has received 25,000 likes and more than 7 million views.

However, there is not truth behind the assertion as the account which shared it is @DailyNoud, a hip-hop spoof news portal. According to its bio, they publish “fake stories.” Moreover, neither Andy Byron nor Future have spoken out about the matter.

The rumor about Byron reaching out to Future took a central stage on social media since the rapper's own relationship with Ciara ended in 2014 owing to his romance with his stylist, reported Singersroom.com in July 2023. Besides this report, no reliable source has verified the rumors that Future is cheating.

What happened in Coldplay show? All about Andy Byron's affair and family

During a Coldplay show in Boston on Wednesday, July 16, Andy Byron, Chris Martin engaged his fans in a traditional kiss cam game.

While enjoying the music with a woman in his arms, Byron was captured on camera as it moved over the audience. However, the moment the pair saw they were on the big screen, they responded suspiciously and immediately started to distance themselves from each other.

Byron is married to Megan Kerrigan Byron and they share two children together. Byron has been the CEO of the data software company, Astronomer, for the past two years.

His wife serves as the Associate Director of the Lower School at the Bancroft School in Massachusetts.

With a $1.3 billion market valuation, Astronomer offers data management technologies to customers including media companies and banks.