Andy Bryons ‘Kiss Cam’ scandal timeline: 5 key updates after Astronomer CEO got caught with HR at Coldplay concert

In what is now being dubbed the "Kiss Cam Catastrophe", Astronomer CEO Andy Bryons and the company’s HR Head Kristin Cabot have become the centre of a media storm after being spotted sharing an intimate moment on the stadium’s kiss cam during a Coldplay concert. The clip, which quickly went viral across social media platforms, ignited backlash not only due to its romantic nature but because Bryons is married, and his wife, Megan Kerrigan Bryons, found out the same way the internet did. What started as an innocent concert experience on Sunday night (July 13, 2025) has spiralled into a full-blown corporate and personal crisis for the data startup Astronomer. Andy Byron was caught with Astronomer's HR chief in a Coldplay kiss cam video(X and Linkedin)

Astronomer’s viral meltdown

The Coldplay concert, held at a packed stadium in San Francisco, attracted thousands, including top executives from Silicon Valley. Among them were Andy Bryons, CEO of Astronomer, and Kristin Cabot, Head of HR. Midway through the concert, the stadium's kiss cam panned to Bryons and Cabot. The duo was shocked and embarrassed. The moment they realised they were on the big screen, both of them hid their faces and rushed out of the situation. Cheers from the crowd quickly turned into phone recordings, and the moment exploded online within minutes.

What is Kiss Cam?

A kiss cam is a popular feature at live events like sports matches and concerts, where a camera randomly focuses on couples in the audience, projecting them onto the big screen. The expectation is light-hearted, couples are encouraged to kiss while the crowd cheers. While usually harmless and fun, in this case, it became the accidental expose of a corporate affair.

The internet erupted overnight. The video of the kiss was shared across Instagram, TikTok, and X (formerly Twitter), with hashtags like #KissCamScandal and #AstronomerCEO trending worldwide. Many were quick to identify Bryons, while others uncovered Kristin Cabot’s LinkedIn and public profiles. The real twist? Andy’s wife, Megan, was not present.

Megan Bryons’ Facebook goes viral

In a dramatic turn, Megan Kerrigan Bryons’ Facebook page became a battleground of support and outrage. One comment, “Sorry for the wife, but glad he got caught,” summarised the public sentiment. Megan has since made her profile private.

Corporate fallout

Employees at Astronomer reportedly held internal meetings to address the reputational damage. While no official statement has been released yet, sources suggest the company’s board is evaluating both executives' positions.

Who is Andy Bryons?

Andy Bryons, a tech entrepreneur, is known for scaling Astronomer into a leading data orchestration company. His net worth is estimated to be in the high seven figures, according to recent reports. Previously seen as a visionary leader, he is now at the centre of one of Silicon Valley’s most public scandals.

Who is Kristin Cabot?

Kristin Cabot has been Astronomer’s Global Head of HR for over three years. Known for championing “ethical leadership” and workplace wellness, her involvement in this controversy has drawn harsh criticism, with many pointing out the ironic conflict of interest.

The Aftermath: What's next?

While the internet continues to dissect every angle of the Coldplay concert footage, one thing is clear, the kiss cam moment has done more than entertain. Whether Bryons and Cabot will keep their roles at Astronomer remains uncertain. But as this corporate soap opera plays out, the Coldplay concert will long be remembered not for its music, but for the moment that shook Silicon Valley.