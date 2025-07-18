Yesterday delivered a plot twist even the cosmos couldn’t have predicted. At a Coldplay concert in Massachusetts, the drama had little to do with the music as a now-viral moment on the jumbotron stole the spotlight. In a video that has made repeated rounds on all social media platforms, frontman Chris Martin can be heard inadvertently drawing attention to a man and woman shown together on the big screen, locked in a close embrace. At first glance, it looked sweet, until the couple noticed they were being broadcast. That’s when everything changed. Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot

The man — now identified as Andy Byron, CEO of the software company Astronomer — quickly ducked out of view. His companion, Kristin Cabot, who happens to be the company’s head of HR, covered her face. Meanwhile, their friends could be seen laughing, clearly caught off guard. From the stage, Chris Martin’s voice echoed out: “Oh what... either they're having an affair or they're very shy.”

Turns out, it might be the former. Social media sleuths did a little digging and discovered that both Byron and Cabot are married… just not to each other! While neither has confirmed or denied anything, the body language, the attempt to hide, and the context have all fueled speculation. The phrase “Coldplay cheating” has since trended on X, as clips from the night rack up millions of views.

And now? Astrology girlies say: We told you so

Enter Aliza Kelly, astrologer at The Cut, who recently warned: “There’s drama in the air.” She wasn’t kidding. As of Friday, July 18, Mercury is in retrograde (again), this time in the fiery sign of Leo — and the celestial chaos is already in motion.

For the uninitiated, Mercury retrograde is astrology’s answer to Murphy’s Law: anything that can go wrong, will go wrong, but amp up the drama to 100 and miscommunication to twice that. According to Kelly, “Mercury retrograde is our cosmic blooper reel. It’s embarrassing, messy, and unpredictable… and it will ensure that you stay humbled (which can still be a bit of an aggressive lesson, if you ask me!).”

But there’s more. Mercury rules communication, tech, and travel. So over the next three weeks, expect your group chats to implode, your emails to misfire, and your sense of timing to desert you just when you need it most. “Leo wants to be seen and heard — but during Mercury retrograde, we may end up losing the plot,” says Kelly. Translation: expect to spiral about things that seemed solid (like your secret affair with your HR Head), read way too much into a flirty text (probably how it started), or over-share on social media (do we even need to explain this one?)

And while everyone feels this planetary rewind, Kelly warns that Leos, Aquarians, Geminis, and Virgos are getting the brunt. “Leos are taking this one personally, and maybe publicly.” We wonder what signs the couple were!

So, what can you do to avoid becoming the next jumbotron fiasco?

First: breathe. Mercury retrograde isn’t the end of the world. Aliza recommends slowing down, thinking before you speak, and resisting the urge to overreact. “Not every typo is a betrayal and not every miscommunication is a red flag,” she adds.

Use this time to reflect, reconnect, and maybe re-evaluate your balcony PDA choices. You don’t need to spiral, ghost, or rage-quit. Sometimes, you just need a different approach, one that doesn’t end up in a viral video with Coldplay’s lead singer narrating your downfall.

In short: if your life feels like Act Two of a rom-com where everything’s unravelling… blame Mercury. And maybe just keep it to the motel.