The New Face of Cyber Fraud: The Scams Every Indian Should Know About

Most people don't wake up thinking they're about to be scammed. They answer a phone call because it looks important. They click on a message because they're expecting a delivery. They search online for a customer-care number because a payment has failed. None of those decisions feels reckless. In fact, they feel perfectly ordinary. Cyber fraud in India has evolved, relying on deception rather than direct hacking. Initiatives like Cyber Cop aim to raise awareness and help citizens recognise fraud patterns.

That's precisely what has changed about cyber fraud in India because the biggest scams today don't depend on breaking into someone's bank account. They depend on persuading people to unlock it themselves.

As cyber fraud continues to evolve in complexity and scale, awareness has become one of the most effective tools for prevention. Recognising this need, Cyber Cop, Bandhan Bank's CSR initiative implemented by Aident Social Welfare Organisation, is working to strengthen cyber safety awareness and help citizens identify emerging fraud tactics before they become victims.

The numbers tell a worrying story Cyber fraud is no longer a niche crime affecting a handful of internet users. It has become one of the country's fastest-growing financial threats. By January 2026, the Ministry of Home Affairs' Citizen Financial Cyber Fraud Reporting and Management System (CFCFRMS) had helped prevent more than ₹8,690 crore from being siphoned off by fraudsters after receiving over 24.65 lakh complaints. Yet the losses continue to mount.

Data shows that reported financial losses from cyber fraud jumped from ₹551 crore in 2021 to ₹2,290 crore in 2022, before climbing to ₹7,465 crore in 2023, ₹22,848 crore in 2024 and remaining alarmingly high at ₹22,495 crore in 2025 – an increase of nearly 4,000% over five years. Over the same period, the number of financial fraud complaints reported through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP) rose from 2,62,846 in 2021 to 6,94,446 in 2022, 13,10,357 in 2023, 19,18,835 in 2024 and 24,02,579 in 2025.

What's striking isn't just the amount of money involved. It's how many different stories are being used to steal it. One person receives a call claiming their Aadhaar has been linked to a criminal investigation. Another is persuaded to invest through what appears to be a professional trading platform. Someone else searches online for a customer-care number and unknowingly ends up speaking to a fraudster. A fourth scans a QR code believing it will receive money, only to authorise a payment instead.

At first glance, these scams seem completely unrelated. Look a little closer, though, and a pattern begins to emerge. Almost every successful cyber fraud starts by asking the victim to believe a story before asking them to part with their money.

The story changes. The emotions rarely do. Some scams create fear while others create urgency. Some promise opportunities while others borrow trust. Understanding those patterns is often more useful than memorising individual scams because while the names keep changing, the playbook doesn't.

This evolving landscape is also why awareness-led programmes such as Cyber Cop, Bandhan Bank's CSR initiative implemented by Aident Social Welfare Organisation, are focusing on helping people recognise the warning signs before they become victims.