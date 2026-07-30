Gurgaon woman charges her husband ₹1,000 for meals. Her response to trolls

A Gurgaon-based content creator whose Instagram video about invoicing her husband ₹1,000 for special meals sparked widespread debate has said the arrangement was never about "charging each other", but about appreciating the time and effort that goes into cooking. A Gurgaon-based content creator explains why her husband pays her for special meals. (Instagram/@priya_whatscooking)

A few weeks ago, food content creator Priya shared a video where she revealed that her husband pays her ₹1,000 for every café-quality meal that she cooks for him. “I know people will say ‘that’s what a wife does’, but this wife doesn’t,” she said in the video, which has received over 1.2 million views on Instagram.

As the video went viral, it attracted a number of trolls who criticised Priya as “materialistic” and “disrespectful”.

The Gurgaon-based woman spoke to Hindustantimes.com about the light-hearted arrangement with her husband, the trolling she received and more.

From fashion designer to food creator Priya said she studied fashion design and spent five years running her own clothing label, Concept Kapda, before deciding to shut it down. Originally from Chandigarh, she moved to Gurgaon after getting married in 2023.

"I studied fashion design and ran my own clothing label, Concept Kapda, for five years. Eventually, I decided to shut it down because I wanted to build something where creativity was valued in the way I believed it should be," she said.

Today, she works as a food content creator, sharing healthy recipes online. Her husband works full-time as an architect who runs his own architectural and design company.

“Food has become my creative outlet, my business, and honestly, one of the happiest parts of my life,” Priya said.

(Also read: Why women’s household work deserves economic recognition)

From a joke to ₹ 1,000-per-meal tradition Priya said she has always loved cooking, describing it as a blend of her Punjabi family's love for flavour and her own focus on health and nutrition.

"When I got married in 2023, we had conversations about how we'd share responsibilities as partners. Somewhere in those conversations, I jokingly said, 'If I'm making café-style food at home, maybe it shouldn't always be free.'"

What began as a joke soon became a routine.

“One day we were talking about work, household responsibilities and what life would look like as we built a family together. I remember saying that if we both contribute financially, why should cooking automatically become something that’s expected from me simply because I’m the wife?” she recalled.

"My husband said, 'I'd happily spend ₹1,000 on this at a café. I'd rather pay you.' Since then, whenever I make something special, he transfers me ₹1,000."

She added that the gesture is about acknowledging the work behind every meal. For Priya, it is also a way to acknowledge the invisible labour of homemakers.

“For us, it was never about charging each other. It was about appreciating invisible work,” she explained.