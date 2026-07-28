‘Everyone sees salary, few see struggle’: Hyderabad woman opens up about the mental toll of being a working woman

A Hyderabad woman has spoken about the emotional and physical strain many working women quietly endure while managing demanding careers. She said that while people often notice professional achievements, salaries and job titles, they rarely understand the mental effort required to continue showing up at work each day. A Hyderabad woman opened up about the silent stress and exhaustion working women endured every day. (Instagram/nerellaswetha)

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Her candid account has resonated with social media users, particularly women who said they had faced similar pressures in their professional lives.

‘Very few understand what it takes mentally’ Taking to Instagram, Swetha Nerella shared a video describing the challenges that often remain hidden behind a working woman’s professional journey.

“Everyone sees the salary, the job title, the years of experience part, but very few understand what it takes mentally to survive this journey. And honestly, it's very hard to explain how much stress a working woman carries silently inside her head. Some days my body hurts, some days my mind is tired, still I choose to work because working is necessary, and it is not that easy. It comes with a lot of office pressure, politics, expectations, disappointments, bad luck. Sometimes, no matter how hard you work, the results still don't feel enough, but still you wake up the next day and continue,” she said in the video.

Watch the clip here: