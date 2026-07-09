From ₹45,000 monthly salary to living in Switzerland without a job: Indian woman explains her career shift
An Indian woman shared how she lived in Switzerland for 6 months without a corporate job.
For many people, financial security is closely tied to a full-time job. But an Indian content creator says she managed to spend 6 months in one of the world's most expensive countries without working for a company.
In a video that has caught attention on social media, Indian woman Sneh Gaur shared how she lived in Switzerland for 6 months without a corporate job. She shared that her journey began long before she moved to Switzerland, when she was earning around ₹45,000 a month in a corporate role.
"I thought that's what success looked like-get a degree, get a salary, get a job, get the next promotion," she said. But over time, she said that she realised she wanted "freedom" instead. "Freedom to choose where I live, freedom to travel, and freedom to work on things I genuinely cared about," she said.
Gaur said that she decided to invest in learning Spanish, a skill that eventually changed the course of her life. The language opened opportunities for her to move to Spain, gain international exposure, and connect with people from around the world. Years later, she turned that skill into a business.
She shared that she began by teaching Spanish before expanding into a Spain travel guide, digital products, mentorship programmes for aspiring online entrepreneurs and content creators, and brand collaborations.
(Also Read: Man who quit corporate job to start his own business now earns ₹1.8 lakh a month working remotely: 'Life's good')
‘No office. No boss. No permission needed’
Gaur said that gradually diversifying her income meant she no longer depended on a single salary. "When I moved to Switzerland, I wasn't depending on a company's salary because my laptop and my remote team was enough," she said, adding, "Sometimes the thing that changes your life isn't just a promotion, it's a skill."
In the caption accompanying her video, Gaur wrote, "No job. No company salary. Still woke up in Switzerland every morning."
She added that many people ask how she managed to afford living there. "The honest answer is I built something while I was still in Spain that gave me the freedom to live wherever I wanted. No office. No boss. No permission needed. That's the only kind of freedom worth chasing," she wrote.
HT.com has reached out to Sneh Gaur. The article will be updated once a response is received.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBhavya Sukheja
Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat.Read More