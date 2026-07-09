From ₹45,000 monthly salary to living in Switzerland without a job: Indian woman explains her career shift

For many people, financial security is closely tied to a full-time job. But an Indian content creator says she managed to spend 6 months in one of the world's most expensive countries without working for a company. Gaur said that she decided to invest in learning Spanish, a skill that eventually changed the course of her life. (Instagram/@snehgaur_)

In a video that has caught attention on social media, Indian woman Sneh Gaur shared how she lived in Switzerland for 6 months without a corporate job. She shared that her journey began long before she moved to Switzerland, when she was earning around ₹45,000 a month in a corporate role.

"I thought that's what success looked like-get a degree, get a salary, get a job, get the next promotion," she said. But over time, she said that she realised she wanted "freedom" instead. "Freedom to choose where I live, freedom to travel, and freedom to work on things I genuinely cared about," she said.

Gaur said that she decided to invest in learning Spanish, a skill that eventually changed the course of her life. The language opened opportunities for her to move to Spain, gain international exposure, and connect with people from around the world. Years later, she turned that skill into a business.

She shared that she began by teaching Spanish before expanding into a Spain travel guide, digital products, mentorship programmes for aspiring online entrepreneurs and content creators, and brand collaborations.