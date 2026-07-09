Man who quit corporate job to start his own business now earns ₹1.8 lakh a month working remotely: 'Life's good'

A 33-year-old marketing professional has shared how quitting a full-time corporate job helped him build a business that now earns him over ₹1.8 lakh a month while working remotely. In a post titled, "Quit my full-time job 2 years ago. Now earning 180k+ a month and honestly living my best life," he described the move as "more of a life flex than a money flex." The OP said that entrepreneurship still requires hard work, but the flexibility has transformed his life. (Representational image/Gemini AI generated)

The Redditor said he will turn 33 later this year and that his decision to leave his job in mid-2024 came after years of working long hours. "There was a time I used to work 14-16 hours a day in my full-time job. It almost feels like a past life now," he wrote.

He said that he was confident he could earn more by offering marketing services independently while enjoying greater flexibility and peace of mind. He also credited his father for supporting him financially during the transition, calling it a crucial safety net.

"I quit my full-time job in mid 2024. Deep down i was pretty confident i could earn a lot more selling my marketing services - on my own terms and with a lot more peace of mind. Then i had my daughter last year, but i was already getting there. Thanks to my Dad for having my back because without that safety net things would've been a lot harder," he wrote.

The Redditor shared that within the first year of freelancing, he landed two clients. However, he said that retaining them initially proved difficult. "There was a lot of friction in the beginning, especially with retaining clients, but things have streamlined since the start of this year," he wrote, adding that he has been working with 2 long-term clients for over 6 months and recently signed another.